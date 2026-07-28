Oprah Winfrey Says ‘Run On’ Song Ranks Among Her Biggest Career Regrets | WATCH

The media icon also reflected on the famous question that defined her interview with Meghan Markle.

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*Oprah Winfrey has built one of television’s most celebrated careers, but she says one decision from “The Oprah Winfrey Show” still makes her cringe.

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Winfrey revisited her performance of “Run On,” which became a theme for her daytime talk show during the late 1990s. Keke Palmer brought up the track during Winfrey’s July 21 appearance on “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.” When Palmer started singing it, Winfrey immediately interrupted with a harsh review of her own work.

“Girl, please. Okay, that is one of the mistakes of my career,” she said.

Palmer attempted to defend the song, but Winfrey refused to accept the compliment, saying: “It is a mistake.”

The theme emerged during a turning point for the daytime host. Winfrey had been considering whether to walk away from the program before deciding she still had more work to do.

“I was trying to decide, ‘Am I gonna end the show or not end the show?’” she recalled. “And then I had a little talk with Jesus, and Jesus said, ‘You gotta keep going.’”

That spiritual reflection led her to “Run On,” a traditional gospel song. Winfrey took vocal lessons and recorded her own version, but the finished performance never matched her ambitions.

“And then we realized, I can’t sing, even though I took the singing lessons,” she said.

Palmer insisted the result was not terrible.

“It was bad. You know it was bad,” Winfrey said. “You’re just saying that ’cause you’re looking at me right now. It was bad. It was pretty bad.”

Watch Oprah and KeKe’s full conversation below.

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