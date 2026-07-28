NFL Coach Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Mia Bieniemy Shot Twice at Virginia Home; Son Arrested

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator remains hospitalized in stable condition after authorities say the couple's adult son shot her at the family's Virginia home.

*Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is facing one of the most difficult moments of his personal life after his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was shot twice Sunday night at the family’s home in Loudoun County, Virginia. Authorities arrested the couple’s 27-year-old son after the shooting. They charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, while the veteran NFL coach has stepped away from football to be with his family.

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According to ESPN, Mia Bieniemy, 57, suffered serious injuries during the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital. Although she was initially listed in serious condition, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later confirmed that she is stable, offering a measure of hope as the family begins what is expected to be a long recovery.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bieniemy residence in the One Loudoun community, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency dispatch audio indicated that a woman matching Mia Bieniemy’s age had been shot in the chest. Dispatchers reported that she remained conscious but was having difficulty breathing while awaiting first responders.

Eric Bienemy Mia bienemy Elijah Zion Bieniemy – screenshot

Authorities Continue Investigating

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman later confirmed that Mia Bieniemy had been shot twice.

Authorities identified the suspect as Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, the couple’s son. He was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators have not announced a possible motive, and Chapman said Monday he was unaware of any previous incidents involving the family at the residence. Officials added that detectives continue interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence as the investigation remains active.

The Bieniemys have two sons, Eric Bieniemy III and Elijah Bieniemy. Authorities have not released additional details about what may have led to the shooting or whether more charges could be filed as the case moves forward.

Chiefs Offer Support During Difficult Time

At the time of the shooting, Eric Bieniemy was with the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. After learning about the incident Sunday evening, he left the team to be with his wife in Virginia.

The Chiefs acknowledged the tragedy in a brief statement.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” a team spokesperson said. “Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Reid, who has worked alongside Bieniemy for years, said football immediately became secondary.

“I can’t get into details, but things happen sometimes. Eric will work through it. He’s got a great support group here, as does his family,” Reid said. “Mia is stable, which is a plus, and so is Eric Jr., and that’s all important.”

The longtime Chiefs coach also offered heartfelt praise for Mia Bieniemy.

“She’s a saint. We all know that, the people that know her. One of God’s good blessings,” Reid said. “But things happen, you know. Things happen. You’ve got to work through it. So that’s where we’re at right now.”

When asked about Bieniemy’s return to the team, Reid emphasized that there is no timetable.

“Real life,” Reid said. “So you take care of that, and that becomes important. … The most important thing is that EB has an opportunity to spend some time and take care of that business.”

A Respected Coach Focuses on Family

Bieniemy returned to Kansas City this offseason after spending the previous two seasons coaching elsewhere in the NFL. He previously helped the Chiefs build one of the league’s most successful offenses during multiple Super Bowl championship runs and remains one of the NFL’s most respected assistant coaches.

Sheriff Chapman later confirmed that Eric Bieniemy was at the hospital with his wife Monday as investigators continued working the case.

As the legal process unfolds, authorities have released few additional details about what led to the shooting. No motive has been announced, and investigators have not indicated whether additional charges may be forthcoming.

For the Chiefs organization, however, the immediate priority is not football but family. With Mia Bieniemy in stable condition and Eric Bieniemy remaining by her side, attention now turns to her recovery. At the same time, one of the NFL’s most respected coaching families navigates an unimaginable personal tragedy.

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