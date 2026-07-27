John Cena Goes Global in First Trailer for Apple TV’s ‘Matchbox The Movie’

The globe-trotting adventure follows a CIA operative who reunites with childhood friends to stop an international threat.

John Cena in “Matchbox The Movie,” premiering October 9, 2026 on Apple TV.

*John Cena is racing into action in the first trailer for “Matchbox The Movie,” giving audiences their first look at Apple TV’s big-screen adaptation of the classic Mattel toy brand ahead of its October debut.

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Apple Original Films released the preview this week, introducing an action-packed adventure that transforms the miniature die-cast vehicles into a globe-spanning espionage story. The film is scheduled to premiere worldwide on Apple TV on Oct. 9, 2026.

Rather than centering on the toy cars themselves, the film follows a group of lifelong friends whose quiet lives are interrupted when one of their own unexpectedly returns home.

Cena stars as Sean, a longtime CIA operative and the group’s former leader. His arrival in their hometown quickly pulls the friends into a dangerous international mission, forcing them to work together as they race to stop a worldwide threat.

Arturo Castro, Jessica Biel, Teyonah Parris and Sam Richardson in “Matchbox The Movie,” premiering October 9, 2026 on Apple TV.

The newly released trailer teases high-speed chases, explosive action sequences, and missions that carry the characters from their small-town roots to locations around the globe. It also highlights the camaraderie among the friends as they reunite under extraordinary circumstances.

Joining Cena is an ensemble cast that includes Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp.

“Matchbox The Movie” is directed and executive produced by Sam Hargrave, whose action credentials include the “Extraction” franchise. The screenplay was written by David Coggeshall.

With the trailer below.

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