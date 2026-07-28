Katt Williams Stars in TextNow’s ‘Way Too Smart To Pay Dumb’ Campaign

The comedian's latest campaign challenges traditional phone plans while featuring music from the late Nipsey Hussle.

*Katt Williams is bringing his trademark wit to the wireless industry as the face of TextNow’s newest national advertising campaign.

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The app-based phone service launched its “Way Too Smart To Pay Dumb” campaign, with Williams calling out long-term contracts, hidden fees and expensive wireless plans that he says leave consumers paying more than they should.

The campaign also features the late Nipsey Hussle’s song “U See Us,” underscoring themes of independence, ownership and self-determination that TextNow says align with both the rapper’s legacy and the company’s consumer-first approach.

“TextNow is for people who aim to be the boss in every aspect of their lives. It’s for those who dare to do things differently and refuse to let systems or any bill call the shots,” Williams said in a statement.

Katt Williams – World War lll

He also encouraged consumers to reconsider traditional phone plans.

“No one should be out here overpaying to stay connected in today’s ever-connected society when smarter options like TextNow exist,” Williams said. “Say goodbye to those intentionally confusing contracts designed to keep you locked in and overpaying for wireless services because TextNow is proving that staying connected doesn’t mean giving up control, and that’s what being too smart to pay dumb is about.”

Founder and CEO Derek Ting said Williams was a natural choice to represent the brand because of his outspoken style and independent career.

“Katt was the ideal partner because he doesn’t just understand what this campaign represents. He lives it,” Ting said, adding that Williams has built his career on doing things “his own way and on his own terms.”

Founded in 2009, TextNow offers app-based phone service with a free phone number, unlimited nationwide talk and text, and optional data plans that customers can activate by the day, week or month without long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Watch Katt’s commercial below.

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