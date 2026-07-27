‘Michael’ Sets STARZ Streaming Debut After Record-Breaking $1 Billion Box Office Run

The highest-grossing biopic ever will be available on the STARZ app, streaming platforms and cable channel the same day.

Michael (Jaafar Jackson) promo

*After becoming the highest-grossing biopic in box office history, “Michael” is headed to STARZ for its exclusive streaming debut.

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STARZ announced that the Michael Jackson film will begin streaming Aug. 10 on the STARZ app and across the network’s streaming and on-demand platforms. The movie will also make its exclusive television premiere that evening at 7 p.m. ET/PT on the STARZ cable channel.

The film crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, making it the most successful biographical film ever released.

Produced by Lionsgate, “Michael” stars Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle, pop superstar Michael Jackson. The film follows Jackson’s rise from his childhood as the breakout performer of the Jackson 5 to his evolution into one of the most influential entertainers in music history.

Jaafar Jackson (mimics Michael Jackson’s iconic Man in the Mirror performance) – Photo by Kevin Mazur for Lionsgate-Universal

The biopic explores both the global success that transformed Jackson into a cultural icon and the personal journey behind his legendary career. The story also highlights his early solo years, offering audiences a closer look at the performer behind some of popular music’s most enduring hits.

The project brings together filmmakers with experience telling stories about music legends. The film comes from the producer behind “Bohemian Rhapsody” and is directed by Antoine Fuqua, whose credits include “Training Day.”

In addition to Jaafar Jackson, the cast features Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Laura Harrier and Miles Teller in supporting roles.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Michael Jackson Biopic Hits $1 Billion at Global Box Office

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