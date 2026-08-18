Beauty and the Beast Has Returned to Los Angeles!

Playing at the Hollywood Pantages thru Sept. 6th

Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney

*Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, and Broadway in Hollywood are proud to announce that Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, has begun with performances in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited 4-week engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026.

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Tickets may be purchased at BroadwayInHollywood.com or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10+ may order at BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available. Following the Los Angeles engagement, a few weeks later, the show will play Costa Mesa at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts from September 22nd through October 11, 2026.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award®-winning animated feature film, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest running shows in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony® Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, BEAUTY remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar®-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney

In Los Angeles, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will play Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm. There is an additional 2pm weekday matinee on Thursday, August 13th.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Hollywood Pantages Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. For more information, visit www.beautyandthebeastthemusical.com, Instagram, and Facebook.

Fergie L. Philippe. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney

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