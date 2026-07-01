Phantom of the Opera returns to Broadway in Hollywood

Isaiah Bailey reigns with splendor in iconic role!

Isaiah Bailey as The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera North American Tour. Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

*Broadway in Hollywood welcomes the return of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera presented by Cameron Mackintosh, at the Hollywood Pantages! Now in its 40th year on stage, Phantom of the Opera continues to capture the thrilling elegance of the caped, masked musical crusader who lurks in the shadows of a Paris opera house, maddened by his love for music and an unsuspecting chanteuse.

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Isaiah Bailey as The Phantom and Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera Tour. Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Isaiah Bailey joins the ranks of masterful showmen to don the role of the Phantom, and he delivers operatic integrity with a hint of sinister soul. Mr. Bailey is among a handful of African American men to play the lead role of the Phantom. Among them are Norm Lewis, the late Robert Guiliaume, Derrick Davis, and Quinten Lee Olliver.

Miss Jordan Lee Gilbert is enchanting as Christine Daaé, Carrington Vilmount is a well-suited Monsieur André, and the rest of the cast of the North American tour certainly meet the Webber standard that has entranced audiences around the world.

Daniel Lopez as Raoul, and Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera. Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The revitalized production is based on direction by original director Harold Prince with excellent musical staging and sprightly choreography by Gillian Lynne. Seasoned Phantom fans and Phantom neophytes are in for a sensational night of captivating performances and dazzling theatrics.

Phantom of the Opera plays at the Hollywood Pantages through August 9th 2026. For tickets and information click here. The North American Tour continues with the next stop in Costa Mesa at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

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