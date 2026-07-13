Michael Jackson Biopic Hits $1 Billion at Global Box Office

The Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson sets a new global record for the studio.

Michael (Jaafar Jackson) promo

*Michael Jackson still moves crowds. The King of Pop’s biopic “Michael” now belongs to an exclusive club, joining the small ranks of films to earn $1 billion worldwide. The milestone arrived in the film’s twelfth weekend, according to Deadline.

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“Michael” now stands as the highest-grossing biopic of all time. It passed “Oppenheimer,” which earned $975.8 million worldwide. It also topped “Bohemian Rhapsody” and its $911 million haul to claim the musical biopic crown.

Overseas audiences drove the bulk of the film’s success, delivering $629.8 million. North American theaters contributed $371.8 million. In Japan, where Michael Jackson fandom runs deep, the film has collected $35.75 million and counting, the final push that carried it past the mark.

MICHAEL biopic cast/Lionsgate

Antoine Fuqua directed “Michael,” which is now his biggest earner. Graham King produced it, surpassing his own “Bohemian Rhapsody” record. Only 2026’s “Super Mario Galaxy” has also crossed $1 billion this year.

Fuqua called the milestone “a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew and partners.” He added, “This historic milestone is a testament to the enduring power of cinema to bring us together.”

King said watching global audiences embrace the film has been “truly heartwarming.”

The cast includes Jaafar Jackson as MJ alongside Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Scruse-Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, and Mike Myers as record executive Walter Yetnikoff. The story covers Jackson’s rise through 1988. The music icon died in 2009 at age 50, and with the film’s success, Lionsgate is reportedly exploring a follow-up to cover the years the current film leaves out.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Michael’ Biopic Breaks Box Office Records Worldwide

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