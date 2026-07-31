NewsBits: Brittney Griner Files for Divorce, Nicki Minaj Targets Fauci, Joe Budden & Charlamagne’s Podcast Payday

The WNBA star ends her marriage, Nicki Minaj unleashes a fiery social media post, and two hip-hop media giants cash in with massive podcast earnings.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle – screenshot

*Today’s NewsBits begins with WNBA star Brittney Griner filing for divorce from her wife, Cherelle, after eight years of marriage. Also making headlines, Nicki Minaj is drawing attention for a blistering post aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci, while Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God are killing the game and celebrating impressive new rankings among the world’s highest-paid podcasters.

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Brittney Griner Files for Divorce From Wife Cherelle

Brittney Griner has filed for divorce from her wife, Cherelle, after eight years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Connecticut Sun center filed in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” The filing states the couple has been separated since July 24.

Griner is seeking joint legal custody of the couple’s 2-year-old son, Bash.

The pair first met while attending Baylor University before marrying in June 2018. Their relationship drew national attention in 2022 when Cherelle became one of the most outspoken advocates for Griner’s release after the basketball star was detained in Russia and later freed in a high-profile prisoner exchange.

The divorce filing marks the end of a relationship that became widely known during Griner’s legal ordeal overseas, when Cherelle emerged as one of her strongest public supporters. A representative for Griner did not immediately comment on the filing.

Nicki Minaj Blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci on X

Nicki Minaj is once again making headlines for her outspoken political commentary.

In a lengthy post on X, the rapper sharply criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci following his recent appearance before a Senate panel, where he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in response to questions.

Minaj blamed Fauci for what she believes were the lasting consequences of decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing him of causing widespread pain and eroding public trust in government.

She also shared an AI-generated image depicting Fauci in a satirical setting while continuing her criticism of his leadership during the pandemic.

Fauci has not publicly responded to Minaj’s latest comments. The post is the latest example of the rapper using social media to weigh in on political and public policy issues that frequently spark widespread debate online.

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God (podcast earnings) – via Facebook

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God Cash in on Podcast Success

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God are proving there’s serious money in podcasting.

According to Forbes‘ latest rankings of the world’s highest-paid podcasters, Charlamagne landed in the Top 10 with an estimated $27 million in annual earnings, while Budden ranked No. 15 with $20 million.

Budden’s earnings were attributed primarily to The Joe Budden Podcast and its successful Patreon subscription model, which has helped him remain an independent creator.

Charlamagne’s earnings reflect the continued success of The Breakfast Club, Brilliant Idiots and his expanding media ventures, including a Netflix deal.

The rankings underscore how podcasting continues to generate significant revenue for creators who successfully build independent media brands.

From major relationship news and celebrity controversy to multimillion-dollar media success, today’s NewsBits rounds up the entertainment stories making headlines.

NewsBits

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