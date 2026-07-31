Why You Should Always Keep Your Toilet Lid Closed

Closing the toilet lid does more than limit germs—it can also improve safety, reduce odors and protect your belongings.

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*Closing the toilet lid should be an everyday household habit, not something reserved only for flushing. The simple step can reduce contamination, protect children and pets, contain odors, and prevent belongings from landing in the bowl.

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As Better Homes and Gardens reports, the hygiene concern begins with the flush itself. When a toilet operates with the lid raised, tiny droplets can travel into the surrounding air and settle on nearby surfaces. Lowering the lid helps limit that spray before it reaches counters, floors and other items stored in the bathroom.

Keeping the toilet covered between uses also matters in homes with small children. Toddlers may touch or play in the water without an adult noticing. A raised seat can also fall onto their hands, while the bowl itself may present a serious safety risk. Parents can add a lid lock when extra protection is necessary.

Woman using the toilet/iStock

Pets face similar hazards. Some dogs drink directly from the bowl, where bacteria and cleaning-product residue may be present. Cats can lose their footing while jumping onto an open toilet and end up with dirty water on their coats. They may then spread that contamination while grooming or moving through the home.

Storage shelves positioned above the bowl increase the likelihood that something will drop into the water. Keeping the lid down creates a barrier that may prevent jewelry, cosmetics, phones, and toiletries from being ruined or needing to be disinfected.

A closed toilet lid can also help contain bathroom odors. While it won’t fix problems such as mold, mildew, or plumbing issues, regularly cleaning the toilet bowl and tank can help eliminate the source of lingering smells.

Taken together, these practical reasons make lowering the lid one of the easiest ways to improve bathroom safety and cleanliness.

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