MUG Root Beer and Baskin-Robbins Are Sending a Root Beer Float to the Edge of Space

MUG mascot, Dog.

*MUG Root Beer and Baskin-Robbins are taking National Root Beer Float Day to new heights this year, celebrating the August 6 holiday with an ambitious stunt that sends one of America’s most recognizable frozen treats to the edge of space.

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The companies announced they have teamed up to launch a root beer float aboard a high-altitude balloon, sending it 114,100 feet above Earth in an attempt to set the world record for the highest altitude reached by a root beer float. According to the news release, the mission is designed to answer a question MUG fans have jokingly asked for years on social media: “Do floats float?”

The record-setting flight will premiere Aug. 6 on MUG Root Beer’s social media channels.

While the space-bound float is grabbing headlines, customers will also have the chance to celebrate closer to home.

MUG mascot, Dog.

Beginning Aug. 6, participating Baskin-Robbins locations in Los Angeles will debut three limited-edition MUG Root Beer Float Flights, each featuring three miniature floats made with MUG Root Beer and a variety of Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors.

The Fruity Flight pairs the soda with Triple Mango, Cherries Jubilee and Vanilla ice cream. The Nutty Flight features Pistachio Almond, Pralines ‘n Cream and Vanilla, while the Candy Flight includes Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, OREO S’mores and Vanilla. The flights will be available in stores while supplies last.

Fans outside Southern California won’t miss out entirely.

Throughout August, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members at participating U.S. locations can receive $2 off any medium or large root beer float or other frozen beverage. The promotion runs Aug. 1 through Aug. 31.

National Root Beer Float Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 6, honoring the classic dessert that combines root beer with ice cream. This year’s partnership between MUG and Baskin-Robbins adds a record attempt, exclusive menu items and a nationwide promotion to mark the occasion, giving root beer float fans several ways to join the celebration.

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