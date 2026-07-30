Bankruptcy Filings Are Climbing as More Americans Face Mounting Financial Pressure

New figures show filings continue to rise, while experts say bankruptcy can provide relief and a path toward rebuilding finances.

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*Personal bankruptcy filings are rising again as more Americans find it increasingly difficult to stay ahead of mounting debt and higher living costs.

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According to NPR, more than 500,000 people filed for personal bankruptcy last year, an increase of nearly 50% compared with three years earlier. The trend has continued into 2026. Court records show filings through the end of March were almost 12% higher than during the same period a year ago.

Economists say bankruptcy filings rarely increase because of a single financial setback. Instead, they often reflect years of rising expenses, higher borrowing costs and debt that gradually becomes impossible to manage.

The process starts with a review of a person’s financial situation. The court then determines how debts will be handled. Some cases involve structured repayment plans, while others eliminate qualifying debts. Federal law also requires most collection efforts to stop once a case begins.

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“Possibly the biggest benefit of petitioning the court for bankruptcy is that all your creditors then have to stop harassing you,” said Mary Eschelbach Hansen, a bankruptcy economist with American University.

Concerns about damaged credit also discourage some people from filing. However, Harvard Business School researcher Samuel Antill said his research found that most people’s credit scores recover within about a year and often continue improving afterward. “People don’t understand how good of a deal bankruptcy is,” he said.

While filings remain below pre-pandemic levels, they have steadily climbed since government relief programs such as stimulus payments and expanded unemployment benefits came to an end.

LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schulz said bankruptcy filings typically reflect financial problems that have been building for years rather than an unexpected setback. For many households, filing is the final step after other attempts to regain control of their finances have failed.

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