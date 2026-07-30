Knicks Reportedly Turned Down Chance to Sign LeBron James

The New York Knicks declined an opportunity to pursue the NBA star before he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James (Getty Images)

*The New York Knicks reportedly decided that adding LeBron James was not worth disrupting the chemistry that helped carry them to an NBA championship.

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Conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David claimed James’ representatives contacted New York before the veteran star reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers. Speaking on the “PBD Podcast,” Bet-David said the Knicks declined to explore the possibility.

“LeBron’s team approached the Knicks about him joining them,” Bet-David said, Basketball News reports. “The Knicks are like, ‘Nah, we’re good. We’re passing on this one.’ … The Knicks got a good thing going on in the locker room. This would be the worst move they can make to that team. Respect to the Knicks for not even flinching and moving on from taking him.”

The account suggests New York valued roster stability over the opportunity to bring in one of basketball’s most accomplished players. The Knicks were coming off a championship season and reportedly saw no reason to alter a successful locker-room dynamic.

LeBron and his wife Savannah James (Getty)

James instead landed with Philadelphia on a two-year contract valued at $8 million. The agreement reportedly carries a player option and a 15% trade kicker.

The 76ers were among several teams linked to James during his free agency. Cleveland, Miami, Minnesota and Golden State were also reportedly interested before he chose Philadelphia.

During “Boardroom Talks,” he recalled telling his daughter, Zhuri, that his Lakers tenure was ending.

“It’s my almost 12-year-old daughter who is pulling the weight a lot,” James said. “I said, ‘Baby, I’m letting you know. I don’t want you to hear it from nobody else, but I won’t be playing for the Lakers next year. I will be playing somewhere else. So I won’t be home all the time.’”

His family reportedly plans to remain in Los Angeles, where Zhuri has established her life and son Bronny James continues his career with the Lakers.

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