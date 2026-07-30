The Pulse of Entertainment: Carl Brister Covers Lionel Richie’s ‘Hello’ on New Single | VIDEO

Carl Brister covers Lionel Richie’s ‘Hello’ on new single release, which is accompanied by a Hello short film.

*“The song came first, but It’s always been a movie to me,” said singer/songwriter/producer Carl Brister when I asked which came first: the release of his cover of Lionel Richie’s hit single “Hello” (Agape Music Works), or the short film Hello he released. “This song is the soundtrack to a romance or love story. Lionel Richie created a timeless love song.”

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“I do have Broadway aspirations,” Brister said with a smile when I told him his vocals sound like he belongs on Broadway or on the stages of Vegas. “Those (Broadway) artists are singing and dancing (acting out a skit)…they are well trained.”

His “Hello” cover features assistance from Ricky Persaud, Jr.

“Yes, I am working on an album,” he said when I asked if the single is from an upcoming album. “It is not titled yet.”

The “Hello” short film storyline is in honor of military families and has been featured on BET, Access Hollywood and Aspire.

Carl mentioned the upcoming album may have more Lionel Richie cover songs.

“He is one of my heroes,” he pointed out. “Lionel Richie is so diverse…R&B, Country, Gospel Caribbean, Reggae. That’s something I want.”

Carl Brister has a long history producing and releasing music, in between his work as an educator and humanitarian. His last single, accompanied also by a short film, was in 2023 with “Let’s Wait a While” featuring LeChardon. I said, “Ok Michael Jackson,” referring to the short films used as music videos for singles. Most recent was his 2025 single release “I See You” featuring Jordan “J” Maestro Brister who happens to be his son.

“My first independent album was released in 2000,” Brister corrected me when I mentioned it was 2007. “I was working with my buddy from college. It was called ‘The Journey.’ It was Gospel…about this journey of life. It has a wedding song. My wedding song when I married my wife. What I believe inspired me to name it ‘The Journey’ was people thinking that it is all about the end, but ‘the journey’ is the blessing.”

Brister also hosts “The Grove” Podcast through his nonprofit organization Music Village. Though, to me, Carl has that bigger than life Broadway vocal sound, he has released different genres of music, like his hero Lionel Richie. On those projects he had to control and bring in that vocal power for his R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop releases. http://www.CarlBrister.com

Carl Brister – screenshot

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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