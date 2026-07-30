Inside HGTV’s ‘Extreme Buyers Club’: Noel Collier Says Every Extraordinary Buyer Has a Story | EXCLUSIVE

The Texas real estate agent reveals why understanding buyers goes beyond their wish lists and how HGTV's new series reshaped her own perspective.

Susan showing Noel Collier a llama on the llama ranch, as seen on Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1.

*Finding the right home has never been just about square footage for Texas real estate agent Noel Collier. But after filming HGTV’s new series “Extreme Buyers Club,” she says the experience permanently changed the way she thinks about both buyers and the homes they choose.

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The eight-episode series, which premiered Tuesday, July 21, on HGTV, follows Collier as she searches for properties that satisfy some of the most unconventional wish lists imaginable. Rather than starting with listings, Collier begins by stepping into her clients’ worlds.

“It’s actually the best way,” she told me during our exclusive interview, explaining why she immerses herself in each buyer’s lifestyle before showing homes. “Jumping into it feet first… allows me to understand the client, and it allows me to understand what they’re not saying.”

She believes those unspoken details often reveal more than any checklist ever could.

Photo credit: HGTV





“They’re gonna tell me what they want me to know,” Collier said. “But oftentimes, the gold is in what they’re not saying.”

That philosophy drives a season filled with unforgettable buyers. Among them are a woman searching for enough space to house 40 llamas and a kangaroo, a couple looking for a Texas home with an underground bunker, haunted house enthusiasts, a professional mermaid searching for acreage and a training pool, and even a family looking for land to accommodate a dismantled Boeing 727 airplane.

Yet the client who surprised Collier most wasn’t any of them. It was professional BMX rider Aaron Ross. Given his success, she expected him to want an enormous luxury estate.

“I work with a lot of high-end clientele… people that have big money, and they want big houses,” she said. “This is actually the first time that I’ve ever worked with someone… that didn’t want that.”

Instead, Ross prioritized function over extravagance.

Texas real estate agent Noel Collier (Photo credit: HGTV)



The series also challenged some of Collier’s own assumptions about real estate. Before filming, she admitted she had little interest in historic homes. Today, she sees them very differently.

“I am all about homes with personality now, homes that have a story to tell,” she said. “New construction homes are kind of boring.”

She credits the show with teaching her that value is often in the eye of the beholder.

“There is so much value in another person’s trash,” Collier said. “What other people deem as trash… can be a treasure… for other people.”

That lesson extends beyond real estate. Asked whether “Extreme Buyers Club” carries a broader message, Collier didn’t hesitate.

“I always say this, love people where they are, not where you want them to be,” she said. “When we try to put people into the box that we want them in, we’re disappointed every time. But if you meet them where they are and you love them where they are, you’ll have a much better experience.”

Watch my full conversation with Noel Collier in the video below.

Catch new episodes of “Extreme Buyers Club” Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and stream the following day on HBO Max and discovery+.

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