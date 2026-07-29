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Chris Brown’s Tour Earnings Targeted Over $13 Million in Dog Attack Case

The singer’s former housekeeper wants financial disclosures after claiming she has received none of the money awarded by a jury.
Chris Brown
LOS ANGELES – OCT 22: Chris Brown at the 2016 Maxim Halloween Party at Shrine Auditorium on October 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA/Depositphotos

*Maria Avila is turning her attention to Chris Brown’s current earnings as she seeks payment of a nearly $13 million jury award.

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Brown’s former housekeeper has asked a judge to compel the singer to reveal information about his assets, TMZ reports. Her latest filing claims the award related to a dog attack remains entirely unpaid following last month’s verdict. Avila alleges Brown has “made no effort to satisfy any portion of the judgment.”

Her attorneys are seeking details about money generated through his music career, including compensation connected to The R&B Tour with Usher. The request would require Brown to answer questions about his finances under court supervision. That process could identify bank accounts, business interests, property or income that may be available to cover the award.

Chris Brown - Depositphotos
Chris Brown – Depositphotos

Avila’s new filing deals only with collecting the damages she has already won. The case began after she was injured in an attack involving one of Brown’s dogs at his residence. A jury found in her favor last month and ordered Brown to pay damages approaching $13 million.

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The court has not yet ruled on her request for access to his financial information.

Should the judge approve it, Avila could use the disclosures to pursue specific payments before Brown receives them. That may include concert compensation or other income generated through his entertainment work.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chris Brown Ordered to Pay Nearly $13 Million After Jury Finds Him Liable in Housekeeper Dog Attack

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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