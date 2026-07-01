Chris Brown Ordered to Pay Nearly $13 Million After Jury Finds Him Liable in Housekeeper Dog Attack

A Los Angeles jury ruled that the R&B star and his company were negligent after a 2020 dog attack left a longtime housekeeper permanently disfigured and changed her life forever.

Chris Brown (via Chris Brown)

*Grammy-winning R&B singer Chris Brown has been ordered to pay nearly $13 million after a Los Angeles jury found him liable in a civil lawsuit stemming from a horrific 2020 dog attack that permanently disfigured one of his housekeepers.

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Following a two-week trial, jurors awarded approximately $12.9 million to Maria Avila, who was mauled by Hades, a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd at Brown’s Tarzana, California, home. Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, were found liable for negligence in connection with the attack.

The verdict, first reported by Billboard, also awarded Maria Avila’s sister, Patricia Avila, $885,000 for emotional distress. Maria Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, received an additional $50,000.

The decision brings to a close nearly six years of litigation over an attack that attorneys described as life-altering for the longtime housekeeper.

A Brutal Attack Leads to Years of Litigation

According to testimony presented during the trial, Maria Avila was emptying trash outside Brown’s home in December 2020 when Hades attacked without warning.

The lawsuit alleged that the powerful guardian dog inflicted catastrophic injuries that permanently disfigured Avila, requiring extensive medical treatment and leaving lasting physical and emotional scars.

The case slowly worked its way through California’s court system before finally reaching a jury this year, culminating in a two-week trial that focused on whether Brown and his company exercised reasonable care in controlling the animal.

Civil juries consider a range of factors when determining damages, including medical expenses, permanent injuries, pain and suffering, emotional distress and the long-term impact on a victim’s quality of life. Jurors ultimately concluded that Brown and his company were financially responsible for the harm caused by the attack.

Maria Avila

Jurors Heard Conflicting Accounts

Brown acknowledged some responsibility before the trial but maintained that Hades was kept primarily as a security dog rather than as a family pet.

He testified that he had warned Maria Avila and her sister not to go outside unless accompanied by security personnel because of the dogs on the property.

Attorneys for Avila argued that those precautions were insufficient and that Brown failed to properly protect workers who regularly performed their duties around the home.

One of the trial’s most closely watched moments centered on Brown’s actions immediately after the attack.

According to testimony, Brown did not personally call 911 or remain at the scene while Avila was being treated. Instead, jurors heard that employees responded to the emergency while Brown left the property, later explaining that he feared his presence would create a “media circus.”

That testimony became a significant part of the negligence case presented to the jury.

Usher and Chris Brown (R&B Tour)

Attorney Calls Verdict ‘Justice’

Following the verdict, Maria Avila’s attorney, Michael C. Murphy Jr., praised the jury’s decision.

“After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client, Patricia,” Murphy told Billboard. “We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day. It was an honor to represent her.”

Brown’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Variety following the verdict, and the singer had not publicly addressed the judgment as of Tuesday evening.

Verdict Comes as Stadium Tour Begins

The civil judgment comes at a highly visible moment in Brown’s career.

Just four days earlier, he launched his co-headlining stadium tour with Usher, one of the summer’s biggest live music events. The tour is scheduled to play major venues across the country, including two nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in September.

The verdict does not affect Brown’s touring schedule, but it represents one of the most significant civil judgments he has faced and places renewed attention on the singer as the national tour continues.

It remains unclear whether Brown intends to appeal the jury’s decision.

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