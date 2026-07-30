‘City Eats: Charleston’ Spotlights King BBQ’s Bold Take on Southern Barbecue | WATCH

G Garvin visits Charleston's King BBQ, where Southern barbecue techniques meet bold Chinatown flavors in a fresh take on culinary tradition.

*A Charleston restaurant is redefining what barbecue can be, and viewers will get a closer look when “City Eats: Charleston” visits King BBQ in this week’s episode on aspireTV.

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Hosted by celebrity chef G Garvin, the culinary series heads inside the acclaimed restaurant, where chef Shuai Wang, pitmaster Brandon Olson and Corrie Wang have built a menu that draws equally from Chinese culinary traditions and Southern barbecue techniques. Rather than treating the two styles as separate influences, the team combines them into a menu that reflects both cultures.

The episode showcases signature dishes including crispy pork belly, five-spice chicken and duck breast served in soft bao buns. The result is a menu that challenges expectations while honoring the traditions behind each ingredient and cooking method.

Set in a city known for preserving its history while embracing new ideas, King BBQ reflects Charleston’s evolving dining scene. The restaurant demonstrates how longtime barbecue traditions can take on new influences without losing the craftsmanship and authenticity that define them.

City Eats Charleston – poster

“City Eats: Charleston” follows G Garvin as he explores the people, neighborhoods and restaurants shaping one of the South’s most celebrated food destinations. Throughout the season, he meets chefs whose menus draw on family heritage, cultural traditions and personal experiences to tell stories through food.

The culinary series highlights a wide range of Charleston restaurants, from the French-inspired cuisine of “39 Rue de Jean” to the West African flavors of Bintü Atelier, the Filipino-inspired dishes at Kultura, Pakistani specialties at Ma’am Saab, Caribbean fare at Taste of the Islands, Southern comfort food at My Three Sons and the contemporary creations served at Wild Common.

The King BBQ episode of “City Eats: Charleston” airs Thursday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET on aspireTV. Check out the exclusive clip above to get a taste of what’s to expect.

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