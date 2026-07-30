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DJ Envy Reveals Wife Taught Him How to ‘Thoroughly and Correctly’ Wash His Butt

The radio host's candid admission came during a discussion about Eric Benét's criticism of men who avoid proper hygiene.
DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club
DJ Envy/YouTube screenshot

*DJ Envy turned a routine discussion on “The Breakfast Club” into a surprising revelation about his personal hygiene.

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During the July 28 episode, the radio host admitted that his wife, Gia Casey, once corrected his shower habits, Complex reports. His confession came as the hosts debated men who associate thorough cleaning with sexuality. Singer Eric Benét had sparked the exchange by urging those men to “wash your ass expeditiously.”

Envy then volunteered a story he acknowledged Casey might prefer he kept private.

“All right, confession confession. I tell too much up here. My wife hates it but it’s all good,” he said. “So yes, I used to be the type of guy that didn’t ‘get up all in there.’ But I never thought about it.”

The Breakfast Club (Charlamagne Tha God Jess Hilarious DJ Envy) - promo
The Breakfast Club (Charlamagne Tha God Jess Hilarious DJ Envy) – promo

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He said the lesson arrived while the couple was bathing together years ago. Casey cleaned an area he had not been washing closely enough, prompting him to reconsider his routine.

“One day she got all in there, and I’m like ‘Whoa,’” Envy recalled. “And then I realized I’m supposed to wash my ass thoroughly and correctly.”

Envy joked that his briefs “are not crunchy anymore,” stressing that the story with his wife dated back to when he was younger

Charlamagne tha God responded with less amusement and more confusion.

“I’ve never in my life heard this nonsense that y’all are speaking this morning,” he said.

He argued that even men with rigid views about masculinity had always understood the importance of cleanliness. Charlamagne then questioned the logic behind avoiding intimate hygiene.

“What’s the difference between washing your ass and masturbating?” he asked. “If y’all think washing your ass is gay, what do y’all think masturbation [is]?”

Watch the conversation in the X clip below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Wack 100 Alleges Charlamagne Tha God Tried to Sabotage DJ Envy’s Contract Negotiations

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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