Tuskegee Dress Code Sparks Debate Over Bonnets and Do-Rags

The policy also tightens attendance and cell phone rules as university leaders say the changes are meant to prepare students for the workplace.

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*Tuskegee University’s latest student conduct policy has ignited a broader conversation about professionalism, personal expression, and what colleges should expect from students before they enter the workforce.

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In a letter to parents of incoming students, President Dr. Mark A. Brown announced new standards that prohibit bonnets, do-rags and bedroom shoes in classrooms and the cafeteria beginning this fall. The policy also bars revealing clothing in classrooms, dining areas and official university events, while requiring business attire for designated professional functions, HBCU Buzz reports.

The changes extend beyond clothing. Cell phones must remain off during class unless an instructor gives permission, and the university plans to more closely monitor attendance.

Brown has framed the new rules as preparation for life after graduation, arguing that appearance and professionalism can influence how graduates are perceived in the workplace.

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The announcement quickly divided social media. Some users argued the university was placing too much emphasis on appearance instead of educational outcomes. One X user wrote, “I get the intention, but Black excellence is not a dress code. We don’t need to cosplay white corporate professionalism just to prove we belong. If HBCUs want stronger reputations, improve admissions, academics, graduation rates, and student outcomes.”

Others strongly supported the policy.

“Imagine someone goes to a corporate job interview in pajamas and a bonnet, and has Tuskegee on their resume? It’s going to poison the well. It’s best to cut this shit out now,” one commenter wrote.

Another questioned how common the behavior had become, writing, “Please don’t tell me folks were showing up to college classes in bonnets and durags.”

A fourth added, “Honestly i support this because why tf would you wear a bonnet or a durag outside?? And to school??? So tacky.”

User @jashercox commented, “Folks mad at Skegee for enforcing a dress code they’ll gladly follow once a paycheck is attached. Skegee ain’t punishing you—giving you a head start on professionalism isn’t anti-black. Please stop.”

As debate continues, the policy highlights an ongoing discussion at historically Black colleges and universities over personal expression on campus and professional expectations.

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