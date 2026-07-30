Derrick Parker, NYPD’s ‘Hip Hop Cop,’ Dies at 61

The former detective became a leading voice on hip-hop crime after investigating cases involving Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Jam Master Jay and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Derrick Parker/YouTube screenshot

*Derrick Parker, the retired New York Police Department detective widely recognized as the “Hip Hop Cop” for investigating some of rap’s most high-profile cases, has died. He was 61.

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Parker’s family announced his death in an Instagram statement, saying he passed away on July 25.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Derrick Parker, our beloved brother, uncle and friend,” the post read, per NDT. “Our family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time.”

During his two decades with the NYPD, Parker became one of the department’s foremost authorities on crime connected to the hip-hop industry. Following the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., he helped monitor growing tensions within rap, worked on investigations tied to Tupac Shakur and Jam Master Jay, and became known for building relationships with artists while tracking conflicts that could turn deadly.

Biggie Smalls (Notorious B.I.G.) – Tupac Shakur

“I had to earn the respect of the rappers, not to go out there and treat them all like criminals,” Parker told AllHipHop. “I earned their respect and that’s why they could come to me, and I can go to the people that other cops couldn’t approach.”

Parker retired from the NYPD after 20 years but remained a familiar voice on hip-hop crime through television appearances, interviews and documentaries. He also chronicled his experiences in the 2007 book, “Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First Hip-Hop Cop.”

In recent years, Parker frequently commented on legal cases involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, drawing on his firsthand experience investigating the music mogul. He previously recalled arresting Combs in connection with the 1999 Club New York shooting and the assault case involving music executive Steve Stoute.

“What I used to do,” Parker once said, “I used to be out because I had to be at these venues to see who’s coming, who’s got what beefs, who could be in the same room and that nobody gets killed because there’s always collateral damage.”

Memorial service information has not yet been announced. Parker’s family said those details will be shared when they become available.

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