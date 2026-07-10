Wack 100 Alleges Charlamagne Tha God Tried to Sabotage DJ Envy’s Contract Negotiations

The music manager made the claims during a recent interview, saying the information came from someone he described as being close to Charlamagne Tha God.

(L-R) Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, winners of the Best Pop Culture Podcast award for ‘The Breakfast Club,’ attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

*Wack 100 claims past contract negotiations created tension between Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.

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Hot New Hip Hop reports.

Speaking during a recent appearance on “No Jumper,” the music manager said the information came from someone he described as being “close to Charlamagne.” According to Hot New Hip Hop, he did not identify the individual or provide evidence to support the claims.

According to Wack, the source told him Charlamagne was unhappy with DJ Envy’s compensation and believed Envy’s salary was too high. Wack further alleged that Charlamagne attempted to improve his own position during contract negotiations.

The Breakfast Club (Charlamagne Tha God)

Wack also claimed Charlamagne wanted significant changes to “The Breakfast Club,” alleging he pushed for DJ Envy and former co-host Angela Yee to be booted from the lineup.

In addition to those allegations, Wack questioned the source of Envy’s wealth. He claimed Envy’s financial success came from a lawsuit rather than his radio career.

Wack also accused Charlamagne of preventing his former bodyguard, Wax, from opening a butcher shop.

As of now, Charlamagne Tha God has not publicly addressed Wack’s latest claims in the X clip below.

Wack100 talks about charlamagne tha god trying to sabotage dj envy negotiations at Iheart And him telling people envy only has money because he sued Mary j blige pic.twitter.com/E2REuCM6Nc — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 5, 2026

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