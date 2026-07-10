Wack 100 Alleges Charlamagne Tha God Tried to Sabotage DJ Envy’s Contract Negotiations

*Wack 100 claims past contract negotiations created tension between Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.
Hot New Hip Hop reports.
Speaking during a recent appearance on “No Jumper,” the music manager said the information came from someone he described as being “close to Charlamagne.” According to Hot New Hip Hop, he did not identify the individual or provide evidence to support the claims.
According to Wack, the source told him Charlamagne was unhappy with DJ Envy’s compensation and believed Envy’s salary was too high. Wack further alleged that Charlamagne attempted to improve his own position during contract negotiations.
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Wack also claimed Charlamagne wanted significant changes to “The Breakfast Club,” alleging he pushed for DJ Envy and former co-host Angela Yee to be booted from the lineup.
In addition to those allegations, Wack questioned the source of Envy’s wealth. He claimed Envy’s financial success came from a lawsuit rather than his radio career.
Wack also accused Charlamagne of preventing his former bodyguard, Wax, from opening a butcher shop.
As of now, Charlamagne Tha God has not publicly addressed Wack’s latest claims in the X clip below.
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