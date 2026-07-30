NewsBits: Surprise! Diddy’s Release Date Moves Up, Kandi Calls Out Tamar, Cardi B Strikes Bold Pose for ‘AH HA’

Diddy gets another earlier prison release date, Kandi Burruss disputes Tamar Braxton's peace claims, and Cardi B heats up the summer with a new single.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – via GROK AI

*Today’s NewsBits leads with Sean “Diddy” Combs receiving another earlier prison release date despite a recent reported altercation behind bars. Also making headlines, Kandi Burruss is publicly disputing Tamar Braxton‘s claim that there’s no lingering feud between them, while Cardi B is building anticipation for her upcoming single, “AH HA.”

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Moves Up Again

*Despite being punished with solitary confinement for a recent prison fight, Sean “Diddy” Combs is expected to be released from prison sooner than previously anticipated.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, the music mogul’s projected release date has been moved to Jan. 24, 2028, roughly one month earlier than his previous expected release of Feb. 23, 2028. The date had already been pushed forward from April 2028 after previously being listed for June 2028.

No official explanation has been given for the repeated adjustments to his projected release date. Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison following his October 2025 conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

The updated timeline comes days after reports that Diddy was placed in solitary confinement following a physical altercation with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Sources told TMZ the confrontation began after another inmate allegedly insulted Combs, leading to a brief fight before correctional officers intervened. Sources also claimed Diddy “held his own” during the reported scuffle, though it’s unclear how long he’ll remain in solitary confinement.

Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Disputes Tamar Braxton’s ‘No Beef’ Claim

Kandi Burruss says Tamar Braxton‘s recent comments about ending their feud don’t match what happened behind the scenes.

After Tamar told Lore’l she has “no beef with anyone” and said greeting Kandi at a recent event was simply the respectful thing to do, Kandi responded in the comments of a theJasmineBrand post with a very different account.

“No beef?.. but she was just calling me a btch as she walked pass [sic] me at a party last Saturday,” Kandi wrote. “I can’t do the fake sht.”

Kandi’s response directly contradicts Tamar’s claim that she’s “not beefing with anyone but the devil.”

Fans quickly weighed in on social media, with many debating whose version of events they believe. At press time, Tamar had not publicly responded to Kandi’s latest accusation.

AH HA out THIS FRIDAY at midnight… meet me at the club 😤 https://t.co/HSk0y0ylUo pic.twitter.com/sudlp5FQ1p — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 29, 2026

Cardi B Strikes Bold Pose to Tease ‘AH HA’

Cardi B is turning up the summer heat with new music.

The Bronx rapper announced that her new single, “AH HA,” will be released Friday at midnight, unveiling cover art featuring herself in a Dominican Republic flag bikini in a bold, wide-legged pose.

Fans first heard a preview of the track earlier this week when Cardi posted a beach performance clip featuring lyrics aimed at critics while celebrating her independence. The teaser quickly sparked conversation online ahead of the official release.

After some listeners questioned one of the song’s lyrics on social media, Cardi addressed the line during an Instagram Live session, explaining it was about refusing to let having a child keep her trapped in an unhealthy relationship or prevent her from moving on.

She also pushed back against claims that someone else wrote the lyrics, insisting she knew exactly what she wanted to say when she recorded the track.

From prison updates and celebrity feuds to new music on the way, today’s NewsBits rounds up the entertainment stories making headlines.

NewsBits

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: NewsBits: Diddy Reportedly in Solitary, Tyla Finally Says She’s Black, Jay-Z Battles a Godmother’s $119K Bankruptcy Fight

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.