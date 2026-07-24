NewsBits: Diddy Reportedly in Solitary, Tyla Finally Says She’s Black, Jay-Z Battles Grandma’s $119K Bankruptcy Fight

Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly gets into a prison fight, Tyla explains her identity, and Jay-Z returns to court in a long-running legal dispute.

Sean Combs behind bars – via eurAI

*Today’s NewsBits features new developments involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tyla and Jay-Z. A report claims Diddy was placed in solitary confinement following a prison altercation, Tyla is offering more context about identifying as Coloured and Black, and Jay-Z is seeking to protect a six-figure judgment in an ongoing legal battle.

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Diddy Reportedly Lands in Solitary After Prison Fight

Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with another inmate while serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to reports, multiple sources said the confrontation began after another inmate allegedly insulted Combs, triggering a heated exchange that escalated into shoving and punches before correctional officers stepped in.

Sources also claimed Combs “held his own” during the brief fight.

Following the incident, Diddy was reportedly placed in solitary confinement while prison officials reviewed what happened.

Neither the Federal Bureau of Prisons nor Combs’ representatives have publicly commented on the reported altercation.

Tyla – screenshot

“Being Coloured is my culture but I’m also Black.” @Tyllaaaaaaa addresses the backlash around identifying as Coloured.



A*POP out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FrGda3ITyn — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) July 24, 2026

Tyla Addresses Coloured Identity Debate

Tyla is again speaking out about the conversation surrounding her racial and cultural identity.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro, the South African singer said she understands why her use of the term “Coloured” has sparked confusion outside her home country, where it represents a distinct ethnic and cultural identity rather than the meaning many associate with the word in the United States.

“I never had to explain myself,” Tyla said, recalling that growing up in South Africa, “Coloured” was the identity she was taught and the category she selected on official forms.

As she began traveling internationally, she said she realized how differently the term is understood around the world.

Tyla added that being Coloured is part of her culture while she also identifies as Black, expressing hope the ongoing conversation will foster greater understanding across different cultural perspectives.

The interview coincides with the rollout of her upcoming album, APOP.

Rymir Satterthwaite – Jay-Z

Jay-Z Challenges Bankruptcy Filing in Long-Running Legal Dispute

Jay-Z is back in court as part of the years-long legal battle surrounding paternity claims brought by Rymir Satterthwaite.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper is asking a bankruptcy judge to prevent Rymir’s grandmother, Lillie Coley, from discharging a $119,000 judgment through bankruptcy.

Jay-Z’s legal team argues the judgment resulted from what they describe as fraudulent statements and misrepresentations directed at the music mogul.

His attorneys also say he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending against lawsuits and public claims tied to the paternity allegations, noting that previous cases have been dismissed.

Coley has reportedly asked the court to dismiss Jay-Z’s latest filing, arguing it does not satisfy certain procedural requirements. The bankruptcy case remains pending.

From prison headlines and cultural conversations to another chapter in a long-running courtroom dispute, today’s NewsBits rounds up the entertainment stories making waves.

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