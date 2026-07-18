NewsBits: Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Estate Gate Crash, Tia Mowry’s New Custody Rules & Baron Davis Sued by Sister

A security scare at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's estate, a new custody agreement for Tia Mowry and a family lawsuit involving Baron Davis headline today's NewsBits.

Beyonce and Jay-Z (Kevin Mazur-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Today’s NewsBits brings together three celebrity stories making waves: a driver crashes through the front gate of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s East Hampton estate, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict establish new rules for co-parenting their children, and former NBA star Baron Davis is facing a lawsuit from his sister over the sale of a home she says was promised to her.

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Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Estate Damaged After Gate Crash

A man is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed through the front gate of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s East Hampton estate.

According to police documents, the 63-year-old driver accelerated up the driveway and slammed into the property’s mechanical security gate, causing significant damage. Authorities say he never applied the brakes before impact.

Police impounded the vehicle and arrested the man, who was later transported to Stony Brook Hospital after complaining of pain.

Detective Sgt. Jennifer Dunn told Page Six the driver appeared confused and made no threats or references to Beyoncé or Jay-Z. She added that he had reportedly stopped at another nearby home while looking for a woman who did not live there, suggesting the incident may have been related to a medical issue rather than a targeted act.

The man has been charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespass. It has not been reported whether Beyoncé or Jay-Z were home at the time.

Actor Cory Hardrict and actress Tia Mowry – (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Set New Co-Parenting Boundaries

Tia Mowry and ex-husband Cory Hardrict have reached a new custody agreement that sets clear boundaries for co-parenting their two children.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, neither parent may go to the other’s home unless invited or unless it’s part of an agreed-upon custody exchange.

The agreement also allows Cory to spend time with the children during Tia’s custodial periods, provided both children are present unless specific circumstances prevent it.

Another provision requires Cory to return the children to Tia by 9 p.m. following his parenting time.

The updated arrangement comes after Tia filed for divorce in 2022. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2023 and continue to share joint legal and physical custody.

Baron Davis – via BaronDavis.com

Baron Davis Sued by Sister Over Home Sale

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis is facing a lawsuit filed by his sister, who alleges he fraudulently sold a home she believed was hers.

According to the lawsuit, Lissa Davis claims Baron helped her purchase a home nearly 20 years ago after she experienced serious health complications following the birth of her son in 2008.

She alleges Baron encouraged her to sell her previous Northridge, California, home and arranged for another property to be purchased through his real estate contacts while keeping the title in his own name for tax purposes.

Lissa says she invested her family’s savings into renovating the home before learning earlier this year from a third-party real estate agent that the property was being sold. She claims Baron never informed her of the sale.

The lawsuit accuses the former NBA star of fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims. She is seeking unspecified damages.

From a celebrity home security scare to evolving custody agreements and a high-profile family lawsuit, today’s NewsBits keeps you up to speed on the entertainment stories everyone is talking about.

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