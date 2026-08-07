Lionsgate Targets Late 2026 or Early 2027 Start for ‘Michael’ Sequel

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in ‘Michael’

*Lionsgate is beginning to define the timetable for its next Michael Jackson movie.

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During the company’s Q1 earnings call, Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson said production could begin near the end of 2026 or in early 2027, Deadline reports.

“We are targeting a production start towards the end of this year or early next,” Fogelson told analysts, Deadline reports.

The studio is also considering a release window stretching from late 2027 into the first half of 2028. Fogelson stressed that those plans are still developing and that Lionsgate is “not ready to announce everything at the moment.”

The sequel follows the blockbuster performance of “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King. The film opened in April 2026 and crossed $1 billion worldwide during its 12th weekend in theaters.

That milestone made “Michael” the highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpassing “Oppenheimer,” which earned $975.8 million globally. It also overtook “Bohemian Rhapsody” to become the top-grossing musical biopic.

International audiences accounted for $629.8 million of the total, while North American theaters generated $371.8 million. The film follows Jackson’s life and career through 1988, leaving additional chapters of his story available for a follow-up.

Lionsgate already has material that could help shape that next chapter. Fogelson said several scenes filmed during the original production are likely to carry over, including major musical sequences.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in Michael. Photo Credit: Glen Wilson

The studio has not disclosed a budget for the follow-up. Fogelson said the priority is finding the right balance between cost and scale while giving audiences a sequel that feels worthy of the first movie.

Lionsgate also expects the original film to continue generating revenue beyond its theatrical run. Fogelson said the company evaluates a movie’s profitability over a longer period and expects “Michael” to have “a long tail.”

For now, the sequel remains in development, but its potential timeline is coming into focus. If Lionsgate stays on course, production could begin within months, followed by a theatrical release between late 2027 and mid-2028.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Michael Jackson Biopic Hits $1 Billion at Global Box Office

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