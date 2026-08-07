Cedric the Entertainer Brings Out Star Power for 13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic | PICs

Anthony Anderson, Marlon Wayans and other celebrities joined the annual charity event supporting youth programs and women's health initiatives.

13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer – Photo Arnold Turner

*Cedric the Entertainer welcomed a who’s who of sports and entertainment to Southern California this week for his 13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, raising money for organizations dedicated to empowering young people and expanding access to women’s health services. The annual event united celebrities, business leaders, and community supporters for a weekend centered on philanthropy and giving back.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

A Weekend of Giving Back

Held Aug. 3 at Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, Calif., the annual tournament benefited the Kyles Family Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo and the Rosetta Boyce Kyles Health Pavilion at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis.

The festivities began the night before with a VIP Pairings Party presented by Lexus at Tarantula Hill Brewing Co. in Thousand Oaks before golfers and celebrity guests hit the course Monday morning.

“Each year, this event reminds us of what can happen when people come together with a shared commitment to giving back,” Cedric the Entertainer said. “I am deeply grateful to our celebrity participants, sponsors, and supporters for helping us continue this tradition. The work being done by the Kyles Family Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo is incredibly meaningful, and it is an honor to support organizations that are making a real difference in people’s lives.”

13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Byron Scott and David Justice – Photo Arnold Turner

13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic David Justice Stephen Bishop and Gary Sheffield – Photo Arnold Turner

13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic David Justice Stephen Bishop and Gary Sheffield – Photo Arnold Turner

13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Cedric The Entertainer and Boys and Girls Club of Camarillo – Photo Arnold Turner

Celebrity Friends Show Their Support

The tournament attracted an impressive lineup of celebrities from entertainment and professional sports, including Anthony Anderson, D.L. Hughley, Marlon Wayans, Smokey Robinson, Johnny Gill, Sugar Ray Leonard, David Justice, Eric Dickerson, Gary Sheffield, Kenny Lofton, Ozzie Smith, Byron Scott, Dennis Haysbert, Flex Alexander, Dondré Whitfield, Mike Phillips, and Roland Martin.

The annual event has become one of Cedric’s signature charitable initiatives, bringing together high-profile athletes, entertainers and business leaders to support organizations making a difference in their communities.

Continuing a Family Legacy

Beyond the celebrity appearances, the tournament reflects Cedric’s longstanding commitment to philanthropy through the Kyles Family Foundation, which focuses on educational empowerment and health and hygiene awareness for young people in the Los Angeles area.

The event also supports the Rosetta Boyce Kyles Health Pavilion, named in honor of Cedric’s late mother. Inspired by the compassionate care she received while battling cancer at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Cedric and his sister, Sharita Kyles Wilson, helped establish the pavilion through the Kyles Family Foundation. Since making an initial leadership gift in 2015, the foundation has helped raise more than $500,000 to support women’s health initiatives.

13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Cedric The Entertainer and Boys and Girls Club of Camarillo – Photo Arnold Turner

Making an Impact Beyond the Fairway

Now in its 13th year, Cedric the Entertainer’s Celebrity Golf Classic continues to bring together leaders from entertainment, sports and business in support of nonprofit organizations serving young people, families and women in need.

Presented by Lexus and produced by Hammond Entertainment, the annual event has grown into one of Cedric’s signature charitable efforts, demonstrating how celebrity influence can help generate lasting support for organizations working to strengthen communities.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Joe Turner’s Come and Gone’ Broadway Revival: Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer Lead Cast | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.