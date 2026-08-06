‘Fightland’ Star Howard Charles Warns Revenge Could Turn Duke into the Monster He Hunts | WATCH

Duke's quest for vengeance gives him a reason to live—but could ultimately turn him into the very evil he's trying to destroy.

*One championship night destroys everything Maduka “Duke” Kilroy thought he was fighting for in the new STARZ crime drama Fightland.

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Played by Howard Charles, Duke begins the series as a humble British boxer determined to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, build a future with Joy, and share his success with his brother Calvin. Within hours of reaching the top, Calvin is killed, Duke’s life collapses, and the newly crowned champion is sent to a U.S. prison for eight years.

Charles told EUR that Duke’s motivation changes dramatically after that night, but his underlying desire remains the same.

“Before Calvin, before that night, what drives Duke, I think, is home, which is a form of peace,” Charles explained. “What’s driving him after is a form of peace, but that comes via revenge.”

Howard Charles Fightland – via STARZ

Six months before his release, Duke makes a discovery that convinces him that his former promoter and criminal kingpin, Kingsley Marshall, orchestrated his downfall. Revenge gives Duke a reason to survive, but it also places what remains of his humanity in danger.

“Revenge becomes his raison d’être- his reason for being,” Charles said. “Revenge gives him purpose, but it’s also the thing that threatens to consume him.”

Duke returns to London prepared to dismantle Kingsley’s empire, placing the entire Marshall family in his path. Yet Charles rejects the idea that Duke is simply another ruthless antihero.

“Duke is not a monster. Far from it,” he said. “Duke has a capacity for love, and he has honor. He has pride, and he has a heart—a really big heart.”

That heart may also be Duke’s greatest liability. His connection to Joy Marshall, played by Deborah Ayorinde, pulls him toward the life he lost, even though prison and betrayal have left him unable to fully trust anyone.

Duke’s central struggle is not merely whether he can defeat Kingsley. It is whether he can destroy his enemy without becoming indistinguishable from him.

“There’s only so long you can stare into the abyss before it begins to stare back into you,” Charles said. “Sometimes you can become the thing you are chasing. You can become the thing you are hunting.”

That warning cuts to the heart of Fightland: revenge may give a broken man purpose, but it rarely tells him when to stop.

Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Fightland premieres Friday, July 31, and streams exclusively on STARZ.

Jill Munroe

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. Follow her socials @StilettoJill or visit JillMunroe.com. Catch her live M-Thu on KBLA Talk 1580 from 6PM to 7PM.

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