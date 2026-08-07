Jonathan Majors Battles Campus Terrorists in Official ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ Trailer | WATCH

The provocative action thriller from The Daily Wire casts Majors as a military veteran confronting terrorists who take over a college protest.

*Jonathan Majors is heading into battle in the official trailer for “Run Hide Fight: Infidels,” a new action thriller from The Daily Wire.

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Majors stars as a Delta Force veteran who becomes caught in a violent takeover at a liberal college. The film centers on a pro-Palestinian campus encampment that, according to the official synopsis, is seized by radical Islamic terrorists.

The group begins imposing Sharia law and killing those who refuse to comply. Majors’ character joins students and a campus security guard who arm themselves to fight back.

Kyle Rankin, who directed 2020’s “Run Hide Fight,” wrote and directed the new film. The ensemble includes David Lucas, JC Kilcoyne, Tyler Aser, James Bingham, Savanna Leigh James, Stephen Hailo, Myles Clohessy and Jason Gray-Stanford.

Ben Shapiro and Mike Richards produce for The Daily Wire alongside Dallas Sonnier for Bonfire Legend and several additional producers. Majors also serves as an executive producer through Tall Street Productions.

Sonnier said Majors embraced the film and intends to support its promotional campaign.

“He loved the script, loved shooting the movie, is so great in the film, and he is totally 1,000% behind it,” Sonnier told Page Six.

Sonnier has also described the project as a throwback to politically charged action movies and stars of the 1980s, citing “Red Dawn,” Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger as influences.

The film arrives as Majors continues rebuilding his career following his December 2023 conviction for third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. He was ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and continue mental health counseling.

Majors subsequently lost his role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His 2025 film “Magazine Dreams” marked his return to theaters but earned roughly $700,000 domestically.

“Run Hide Fight: Infidels” now puts Majors at the center of a deliberately provocative action story as its official trailer offers the latest look at his post-Marvel career. Watch the clip above

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