Jonathan Majors Says Domestic Violence Case ‘Stripped Me of Everything’ but Led Him Back to His Purpose

The actor reflects on life after his conviction as he and wife Meagan Good launch a mentorship initiative supporting emerging African filmmakers.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors – RollingStone Africa cover

*Jonathan Majors is reflecting on one of the most difficult chapters of his life, saying the domestic violence case that derailed his Hollywood career also reshaped how he views faith, family and purpose.

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In a new interview with RollingStone Africa, Majors discussed the aftermath of his highly publicized legal battle while introducing a mentorship initiative he and wife, Meagan Good are launching to support emerging African filmmakers.

“I’ve walked through fire — publicly. I won’t pretend otherwise,” Majors said. “What that season taught me is that a man is not what the headlines say he is; a man is what he does when the lights go out and it’s just him and God.”

The actor was found guilty of assault and harassment charges in December 2023, a verdict that dramatically changed the trajectory of a career that had established him as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars.

Reflecting on that period, Majors said the experience forced him to reevaluate what truly mattered.

What Adversity Left Behind

“Adversity stripped me of everything I thought was mine and gave me back only what was real: my faith, my wife, my craft, my purpose,” he said.

Rather than revisiting the legal proceedings, Majors focused on the lessons he says emerged from that season of his life.

Those themes also shaped the couple’s conversation about their new mentorship initiative, which aims to create opportunities for emerging African filmmakers.

Throughout the interview, Majors and Good described the program as an investment in the next generation of storytellers, highlighting their shared commitment to creativity, mentorship and service.

The initiative provided the backdrop for a conversation that balanced reflection on past challenges with optimism about the work they hope to accomplish moving forward.

Meagan Good on Faith and Healing

Good also spoke about the role faith has played in her own journey.

“Every woman has survived something,” she said. “My faith carried me through seasons I didn’t think I’d survive, and the other side of that valley is where I met the fullness of who I am and am still growing into — and, honestly, where I met my husband as the man God shaped him to be.”

The actress and Majors married after first being publicly linked in May 2023. Good was previously married to producer and author DeVon Franklin before their separation in 2021.

During the interview, both emphasized faith as the foundation that has sustained them through personal trials and continues to guide the work they hope to do together.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors – RollingStone Africa cover

Looking Ahead Through Mentorship

Majors’ career changed dramatically after his conviction, ending a remarkable rise that included acclaimed performances in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

His latest interview, however, focused less on revisiting that chapter than on the direction he believes his life is taking now.

The mentorship initiative serves as a reflection of that outlook, placing the emphasis on helping emerging filmmakers develop their craft while creating new opportunities for African storytellers.

For Majors, the experience that once dominated headlines has become part of a broader story about faith, resilience and purpose.

“Adversity stripped me of everything I thought was mine and gave me back only what was real: my faith, my wife, my craft, my purpose.”

As he and Good begin their mentorship initiative, those words now frame both his reflection on the past and the mission they say will shape their future.

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