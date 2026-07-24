Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Honesty, Not Looks, Is Why He Chose His Wife Mariah

The NBA star says his wife's honesty and dedication to their family matter more than fame or beauty.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger/YouTube screenshot

*Giannis Antetokounmpo does not measure a successful marriage by status, beauty, or the attention that accompanies professional sports. He says truth, loyalty and strong parenting have kept him devoted to his wife, Mariah.

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During a recent podcast conversation, Antetokounmpo addressed people who question why an NBA star with countless options chose his longtime partner.

“I’ve heard so many things. ‘Why is Giannis with this wife? He could be with a model. Not one model but ten!’” he said, Brobible reports.

Antetokounmpo explained that Mariah offers something he considers far more valuable than public admiration.

Greek professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo in Nanjing city, east China’s Jiangsu province, 29 August 2019. (Photo: Depositphotos)

“But I am with my wife because she tells me the truth,” he said. “She loves me, she will tell me whenever I do anything wrong. She will tell my kids the truth.”

The couple shares four children, and Antetokounmpo said Mariah’s approach to motherhood plays a central role in their relationship. He trusts her to protect their family while preventing their children from becoming entitled because of his success.

“I know that she will kill for my kids and she would even kill me for them,” he said. “I know that she won’t let my kids get a big head, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

His praise follows another recent discussion about the early days of their relationship. Antetokounmpo met Mariah during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in 2014 and said he immediately imagined a future with her.

“Yes. I knew she would be my wife. I knew it immediately,” he said.

More than a decade after their first meeting, Antetokounmpo says his feelings remain rooted in who she is at home.

“I am in love. I am in love with her. As a woman and as a mother,” he said.

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