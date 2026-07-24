Colman Domingo Claps Back at Diversity Critics Over ‘The Odyssey’ Casting

The guest host used humor and fantasy to push back against criticism over Lupita Nyong'o's role as Helen of Troy.

Colman Domingo/YouTube screenshot

*Colman Domingo used his time behind the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” desk to defend Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” dismissing criticism over the film’s diverse cast with both humor and a reality check.

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While guest-hosting Monday’s episode, Domingo highlighted complaints surrounding Lupita Nyong’o’s portrayal as Helen of Troy. He first played a clip of One America News Network producer Chris Cella, who argued that casting a Black actress in the mythical role was comparable to casting “a white dude to play MLK.”

Domingo quickly rejected the comparison. “MLK was real, and Helen of Troy is as real as Harry Potter,” he said, The Sun reports.

He followed that observation with another joke aimed at viewers upset over the film’s casting.

Screenshot of Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey

“If you want to see a film with a cast of all white people who are cursed by the gods, the Melania movie is currently streaming,” Domingo quipped, referencing the documentary about First Lady Melania Trump.

The debate over “The Odyssey” has drawn criticism from several high-profile conservative voices in recent months. Elon Musk blasted Nolan’s casting decisions on social media. He recently claimed his Grok artificial intelligence platform would produce “a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer”.

Many X users argued that a “historically accurate” adaptation isn’t possible because “The Odyssey” is a work of fiction.

Nyong’o has also addressed the backlash, saying she supports Nolan’s creative vision.

“I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world,” she told Elle in May, adding, “The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, “The Odyssey” stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘The Odyssey’ IMAX 70mm Tickets Hit Four-Figure Prices on Resale Market

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