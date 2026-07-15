‘The Odyssey’ IMAX 70mm Tickets Hit Four-Figure Prices on Resale Market

Demand for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic has pushed some opening-weekend tickets above $1,400, nearly a year after the rare-format screenings first went on sale.

‘THE ODYSSEY’ – screenshot

*Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has turned a limited theatrical format into one of the most expensive movie tickets on the resale market.

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Some eBay sellers are asking close to $1,400 for seats to opening-weekend IMAX 70mm screenings in the United States, other listings have landed between $500 and $1,000, 9Now reports.

The prices reflect how few theaters can show the film in the format Nolan used during production. “The Odyssey” was filmed entirely with IMAX cameras and 70mm stock, a first for a feature-length movie.

Moviegoers will have access to IMAX presentations in many markets, but most locations will screen a digital version. Of the nearly 2,000 IMAX theaters operating in 89 countries, only an estimated 30 to 40 are equipped to present the original 70mm print.

Those screenings retain the movie’s larger image dimensions while offering stronger detail and color. That scarcity has made certain showtimes especially valuable to devoted Nolan fans.

The competition for seats began on July 17, 2025, when IMAX 70mm tickets were released one year before the movie’s theatrical opening. Heavy traffic forced AMC to suspend its online queue temporarily. Customers later reported waiting for as long as an hour, with additional technical problems interrupting some purchase attempts.

Nolan wrote and directed “The Odyssey,” which brings Homer’s ancient story to the screen as a globe-spanning action epic. The film is scheduled to open July 17.

The cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

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