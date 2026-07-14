Trailer Drops for Ridley Scott’s Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The Dog Stars’

Jacob Elordi leads an all-star cast in the post-apocalyptic thriller based on Peter Heller's bestselling novel.

*The final trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming thriller “The Dog Stars” has arrived, giving audiences another look at the filmmaker’s adaptation of Peter Heller’s bestselling novel ahead of its theatrical debut later this summer.

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The film opens exclusively in theaters, IMAX and other premium large-format screens on Aug. 28.

Jacob Elordi stars as Hig, a pilot trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world after society has collapsed. Living in isolation alongside Bangley, a hardened military survivalist played by Josh Brolin, Hig has built a life centered on survival. Everything changes, however, when he intercepts a mysterious radio transmission that suggests he may not be alone.

Determined to find its source, Hig leaves the safety of his remote home and sets out on a dangerous journey fueled by the possibility that hope—and other survivors—still exist.

The cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Guy Pearce.

Josh Brolin in Ridley Scott’s “The Dog Stars”

Mark L. Smith, whose previous screenwriting credits include “The Revenant” and “Twisters,” adapted the screenplay from Heller’s novel. Scott serves as a producer alongside Michael Pruss, Smith and Cliff Roberts.

Known for films including “Alien,” “Gladiator,” and “The Martian,” Scott returns to the science fiction genre with a story that blends survival, suspense, and the search for human connection in a world transformed by catastrophe.

The newly released trailer expands on the film’s emotional stakes while previewing the action and danger awaiting Hig as he ventures beyond the only home he has known since civilization fell.

“The Dog Stars” opens exclusively in theaters, IMAX and other premium large-format screens on Aug. 28.

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