‘Dune: Part Three’ Trailer Reveals New Villain and Paul’s Dark Future | WATCH

Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy finale jumps ahead 17 years as Paul faces threats to his rule.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in ‘DUNE: PART THREE’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

*Paul Atreides may control the empire, but the first trailer for “Dune: Part Three” makes clear that his grip on power is far from secure.

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Set 17 years after “Dune: Part Two,” Denis Villeneuve’s final chapter finds Paul facing enemies, uncertainty and the consequences of the path that placed him on the throne. “The future has a way of talking to me,” Paul says in the clip. “I can’t see what’s ahead.”

That uncertainty runs throughout the preview, which presents a ruler weighed down by both his actions and the political order he created. Robert Pattinson enters the franchise as Scytale, a shapeshifter determined to bring down Paul’s government.

Paul’s personal life appears just as unstable. The trailer shows the growing distance between him and Chani, played by Zendaya, after his marriage to Princess Irulan. Florence Pugh returns as Irulan, whose expanded role includes her desire to have a child.

Jason Momoa also returns as Duncan Idaho, though not in the same form audiences last saw him. Duncan reappears as a ghola and arrives with a proposal that immediately raises suspicion.

Villeneuve has said the third film will differ from the earlier installments. He characterized it as more action-packed and called it his “most personal” entry in the trilogy.

According to Variety, Villeneuve said the third film will differ from the earlier installments. He characterized it as more action-packed and called it his “most personal” entry in the trilogy. Timothée Chalamet described the story as “a warning tale” about “charismatic leaders.”

Timothée Chalamet described the story as “a warning tale” about “charismatic leaders.”

Returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy and Isaach De Bankolé. Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke also join the cast.

“Dune: Part Three” opens in theaters Dec. 18. Watch the new trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Dune: Part Three’ Promises Epic Conclusion to the Beloved Saga

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