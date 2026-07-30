Firefighter Bernard Taylor Tops $1 Million in Congressional Campaign

Florida’s own multi-platinum recording artist Flo Rida has publicly endorsed Bernard Taylor for Congress.

Bernard Taylor (Photo courtesy of Hobson PR)

*For many Americans, politics has become increasingly disconnected from the realities of everyday life. Rising costs, economic uncertainty, and growing frustration with government have left countless families wondering whether their elected officials truly understand the challenges they face. Florida congressional candidate Bernard Taylor believes the answer begins with sending someone to Washington who has lived the same experiences as the people he hopes to represent.

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Taylor is not a career politician. He is a firefighter and emergency medical technician who has dedicated his professional life to serving others during some of their most difficult moments.

From responding to emergencies to helping families in crisis, his career has been rooted in public service long before launching his campaign for Congress.

That background has become one of the defining reasons his campaign continues to gain momentum throughout Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

Bernard Taylor Congressional Candidate (photo courtesy of Hobson PR)

“The people I serve don’t care about political talking points,” Taylor has often expressed throughout his campaign. “They care about whether someone shows up when they need help. That’s exactly how I intend to serve in Congress.”

His message is resonating with voters who are increasingly seeking authentic leadership over political theater. Across the district, many residents say they are ready for representatives who understand the realities of working families instead of the priorities of career politicians.

Taylor and supporter (courtesy of HobsonPR

That growing support is also being reflected in Taylor’s fundraising success.

After reporting more than $562,000 raised during the second quarter through over 25,000 individual contributions, Taylor’s campaign has now surpassed the $1 million fundraising milestone, a remarkable achievement fueled by grassroots supporters who believe Washington needs leaders who answer to people rather than political insiders or special interests.

Just as noteworthy is the campaign’s expanding coalition of endorsements.

Taylor has earned the support of a growing number of organizations advocating for civil rights, democracy, environmental protection, economic opportunity, and social justice. Those endorsements include Florida Rising, the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida, Progressive Democrats of America, Progressive Victory, the American Small Business League, Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, Ri, People’s Voice United PAC, Epstein Justice, the Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida, and the Florida High School Democrats.

The breadth of these endorsements reflects growing confidence that Taylor’s campaign is bringing together Floridians from diverse backgrounds who share a common desire for responsive, people centered leadership.

Flo Rida – via Instagram

Adding even more excitement to the campaign, Florida’s own multi-platinum recording artist Flo Rida has publicly endorsed Bernard Taylor for Congress.

The endorsement further demonstrates that Taylor’s message is reaching audiences well beyond traditional political circles and inspiring support throughout the Sunshine State.

Supporters say the campaign has become larger than a political movement. They believe it represents a renewed belief that public office should once again be filled by teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, military veterans, small business owners, and other everyday Americans whose life experiences closely mirror those of the communities they serve.

Jiton Greene, Don Pooh, Lynn Hobson ( (photo by Melissa Nyomi Stoll)

For Lynn Hobson, Taylor’s publicist, the campaign represents a powerful reminder of what leadership should look like.

“Bernard Taylor has earned the trust of people because his life has always been about serving others before serving himself,” Hobson said. “The fact that his campaign has now surpassed $1 million in grassroots fundraising while earning endorsements from respected organizations across Florida shows that voters are responding to authenticity. Bernard represents the kind of leadership that listens first, serves faithfully, and puts people above politics.”

Bernard Tayor – FL (courtesy Hobson PR)

As Election Day approaches, Bernard Taylor’s campaign continues to gain momentum through grassroots organizing, expanding endorsements, and growing financial support from everyday Americans.

His campaign remains focused on the issues that matter most to Florida families, including affordable healthcare, economic opportunity, stronger public education, affordable housing, clean water, and accountable leadership.

For thousands of Floridians, Bernard Taylor is not simply running for Congress.

He is demonstrating what is possible when an everyday American answers the call to serve and inspires others to believe that meaningful change is still within reach.

Jazmyn Summers (instagram)

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

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