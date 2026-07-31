Netflix Unveils Trailer and August Release Dates for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Conclusion

The final eight episodes will bring the Buendía family's multigenerational saga to a close as Macondo faces its ultimate fate.

*Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the concluding chapter of “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” offering viewers a glimpse at the final journey through Macondo ahead of the series’ August return.

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The adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s landmark novel will wrap up with eight final episodes, beginning Aug. 5 when the first seven installments debut on Netflix. The series finale follows on Aug. 26, bringing the acclaimed Colombian epic to its long-awaited conclusion.

The new trailer hints that peace remains elusive for the mythical town even after the Treaty of Neerlandia. As political tensions continue, Colonel Aureliano Buendía faces new threats, while Fernanda del Carpio arrives from Bogotá and marries Aureliano Segundo. At the same time, José Arcadio Segundo’s efforts to connect Macondo to the outside world usher in the railroad and the banana company, developments that ultimately accelerate the town’s decline and fulfill Úrsula Iguarán’s haunting curse, per Tudum.

The series is based on García Márquez’s 1967 novel, which has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 40 languages. Filmed entirely in Spanish and shot in the author’s native Colombia, the adaptation has been hailed as one of the most ambitious television productions ever mounted in Latin America.

Claudio Cataño, who portrays Colonel Aureliano Buendía, previously described taking on the iconic role as “an honor and a risk.”

“Macondo and its host of characters, who I truly feel as my own blood, are universal, but at the same time so unique, so from Colombia, so beautifully tragic that it is impossible not to be trapped in this world,” he said.

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Photo: Netflix)

Director Alex García López said the production sought to match the scope of García Márquez’s celebrated novel while remaining faithful to its spirit.

“When diving into the adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, my intention was to create something authentic that carries the stature of an international production, because the story deserves it,” García López said.

The 16-episode series is divided into two parts. Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, while Part 2 promises to deliver the final chapter of the Buendía family’s story and the fate of the legendary town of Macondo. Watch the trailer above.

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