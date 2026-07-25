Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ Coming to Prime Video in First TV Adaptation

Summer Howell leads the eight-episode reimagining, which updates the horror classic for the social media era.

‘Carrie’ series: First look/Credit: Prime Video

*A new generation will meet Carrie White when Stephen King’s landmark horror story arrives on Prime Video as an eight-part series.

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Summer Howell stars as the troubled teenager, and Prime Video has released the first images from the project. The streamer has not announced a specific premiere date.

Mike Flanagan, known for “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” is leading the adaptation. He wrote the series, serves as showrunner and executive producer, and directs four episodes. King also executive produces the Amazon MGM Studios production.

The updated story finds Carrie entering public school after spending years largely isolated at home with her controlling mother, Margaret. Her father’s unexpected death forces a major change in her sheltered life.

First look at Mike Flanagan's ‘CARRIE’ series.



Releasing this Fall on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/L7WhKTNaXN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2026

Here’s the official synopsis: “Misfit high‑schooler Carrie White has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret. After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.”

The longer format allows the creative team to spend more time exploring the people and decisions surrounding Carrie. The series examines how seemingly minor acts of compassion or cruelty can accumulate until they produce devastating consequences.

Samantha Sloyan plays Margaret White, while Siena Agudong appears as Sue Snell. The ensemble also includes Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Tota, Arthur Conti and Thalia Dudek. Amber Midthunder portrays Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard takes on the role of Principal Grayle.

‘Carrie’ series: First look/Credit: Prime Video

King published “Carrie” in 1974, launching a career that has produced more than 350 million book sales worldwide. The novel remained on The New York Times bestseller list for 14 weeks and has reached readers in more than 35 languages.

“Carrie” will premiere exclusively on Prime Video this fall in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. An exact release date has not yet been announced.

The new series premieres during the 50th anniversary year of Brian De Palma’s Oscar-nominated 1976 film “Carrie,” which starred Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie.

Your first look at Carrie, a new series from Mike Flanagan, based on Stephen King’s iconic debut novel. Coming this fall to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/da0Z3xx0ot — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 13, 2026

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