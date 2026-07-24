Dave Franco and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Hit the Road in Chaotic First Trailer for Comedy ‘Idiots’

The new comedy follows two wildly unqualified escorts whose simple job spirals into complete disaster.

*A routine assignment turns into complete chaos in the first trailer for “Idiots,” an upcoming comedy that pairs Dave Franco and O’Shea Jackson Jr. as two men who quickly discover they are in far over their heads.

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The newly released preview offers the first extended look at the film, which arrives exclusively in theaters on Aug. 28. Written and directed by Macon Blair, “Idiots” blends slapstick comedy, action and an unlikely friendship at the center of its increasingly outrageous story.

Franco and Jackson star as two inexperienced hires tasked with transporting a wealthy teenager to a rehabilitation facility. What begins as a seemingly simple job soon unravels into a series of increasingly dangerous and unpredictable situations.

Mason Thames plays the teenager at the center of the journey, while Kiernan Shipka, Nicholas Braun and Peter Dinklage round out the ensemble cast.

For Blair, the film’s biggest strength isn’t just its premise but the performers bringing it to life.

“The big spectacle of the movie is the ensemble: it’s a pile-up of dynamite actors going full tilt through broad slapstick comedy, chase movie shenanigans, nasty human darkness and ultimately a hopeful friendship story,” Blair said in a statement.

He also praised the cast’s commitment to the material, adding, “From the on-fire leads to the scene-stealing cameos, it was a plain delight to watch every single one of these folks work at being Idiots.”

Blair’s comments suggest the film aims to balance its broad humor with a more heartfelt emotional payoff.

“Idiots” opens in theaters on Aug. 28. Watch the official trailer below.

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