DC Unveils First Trailer for Horror Thriller ‘Clayface,’ Reimagining Batman Villain as Tragic Hollywood Star 

Tom Rhys Harries leads the DC Studios film, which transforms Matt Hagen's origin into a psychological horror story.

#ClayfaceMovie only in theaters October 23.





*DC Studios has released the first official trailer for “Clayface,” offering a chilling look at one of Batman’s most recognizable villains through the lens of psychological horror.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Rather than introducing Matt Hagen as a traditional comic book antagonist, the film tells the story of a rising actor whose life unravels after a devastating act of violence leaves him physically and emotionally shattered. The preview teases a descent fueled by trauma, identity, and revenge, positioning “Clayface” as one of the darkest projects in DC Studios’ growing slate.

Tom Rhys Harries stars as Hagen, whose journey begins far from Hollywood’s bright lights. Once a street kid in Gotham, he climbs to become a successful leading man before a local crime boss changes the course of his life. Horribly disfigured and abandoned by those around him, Hagen turns to an experimental medical treatment that restores his appearance but comes with terrifying consequences.

#ClayfaceMovie only in theaters October 23.

As the trailer reveals, the procedure does more than heal his scars. It fractures his grip on reality, sending him on a violent quest for vengeance while transforming him into the shape-shifting villain comic book fans know as Clayface.

Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan round out the ensemble cast alongside Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

#ClayfaceMovie only in theaters October 23.





“Clayface” is directed by James Watkins from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, based on a story by Flanagan and DC characters.

Presented by DC Studios and 6th & Idaho, “Clayface” will be released exclusively in theaters. The film opens internationally beginning Oct. 21, 2026, before arriving in North American theaters on Oct. 23 through Warner Bros. Pictures. Watch the new trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Marvel Unleashes ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer as Doctor Doom Brings MCU’s Biggest Heroes Together

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.