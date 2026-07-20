Marvel Unleashes ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer as Doctor Doom Brings MCU’s Biggest Heroes Together | WATCH

*Marvel Studios is tearing down the walls between its biggest franchises in the first trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday.”

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The preview unveils Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom while bringing Chris Evans back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. Thor and Steve Rogers reunite as heroes from several corners of the Marvel universe prepare for a conflict capable of reaching across realities.

Set 14 months after “Thunderbolts,” the story gathers the Avengers, Wakandan forces, the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers and members of the original “X-Men” films. Together, they must confront Doom before his plans place multiple worlds in danger.

Downey returns to Marvel after Tony Stark sacrificed himself during the final battle against Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.” This time, he is playing Victor Von Doom rather than Iron Man. Marvel has not revealed whether the villain has any connection to Stark, although speculation has centered on the possibility of a variant from another universe.

The trailer also expands the MCU’s growing connection to “X-Men” movies. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming and Kelsey Grammer return as Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops, Nightcrawler and Beast. Channing Tatum is also back as Gambit following his appearance in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach return as the Fantastic Four. The ensemble also includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, David Harbour and several other returning Marvel stars.

Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art

Joe and Anthony Russo direct the film after previously steering “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and two “Captain America” installments.

Ahead of CinemaCon 2026, the filmmakers called Captain America “The character that changed our lives” and “The story that brought us all here together.” They added, “It was always going to come back to this…”

“Avengers: Doomsday” arrives in theaters Dec. 18, 2026. “Avengers: Secret Wars” is scheduled to follow one year later. Watch the official trailer above.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Teases Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom

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