NewsBits: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Cover Rolling Stone Africa, A$AP Rocky Confronts Paparazzo, Anthony Edwards Weds

The Hollywood couple lands a major magazine cover, A$AP Rocky has a tense exchange with a photographer, and NBA star Anthony Edwards celebrates a new chapter.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors – RollingStone Africa cover

*Today’s NewsBits spotlights a milestone magazine cover for Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, a heated street encounter involving A$AP Rocky, and wedding bells for NBA standout Anthony Edwards after years with longtime partner Shannon Jackson.

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Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Cover Rolling Stone Africa

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are the faces of Rolling Stone Africa‘s second Summer Afro-descendant Issue.

The cover story, “A Love That Builds,” focuses on the couple’s shared commitment to purpose, legacy and creative collaboration across Africa.

The magazine says the couple is working with partners in the Republic of Guinea and across the continent to support emerging filmmakers, actors, producers, storytellers and entrepreneurs. By sharing their experience and industry knowledge, they hope to help create new opportunities for Africa’s next generation of creatives.

The issue also explores the themes of love, faith, resilience and storytelling, emphasizing that lasting legacies are built not only through personal achievements but by creating opportunities for others.

Rolling Stone Africa also credited the Government of the Republic of Guinea, ORUN, KAZAMANCE and The Diaka Camara Foundation for helping bring the cover story to life.

A$AP Rocky Questions Photographer During Morning Jog

A$AP Rocky had a tense exchange with a photographer after spotting him following his morning jog through New York City.

According to Sandra Rose, the rapper approached the cameraman after noticing he was being filmed.

“What you doing?” Rocky asked. “You following me? You following me, bro?”

When the photographer said he operated a media company, Rocky replied, “I respect what you do,” before asking him to lower the camera.

“Take your camera down and talk to me, bro,” Rocky said.

The confrontation reportedly came after a video circulated showing Rocky walking closely behind one of Rihanna’s assistants.

Anthony Edwards Marries Longtime Girlfriend Shannon Jackson

Anthony Edwards is officially a married man.

According to Minnesota marriage records obtained by TMZ, the Minnesota Timberwolves star married longtime girlfriend Shannon Jackson on July 16.

The couple, who began dating in 2020, share a 2-year-old daughter, Aislynn.

The wedding comes shortly after Edwards scored a legal victory in his child support case involving his 1-year-old daughter with ex Ayesha Howard.

A Georgia judge ordered Edwards to pay $3,222 per month in child support, noting that Howard did not appear at trial or present evidence supporting her claims.

Court records also state Edwards has paid $110,000 in child support since January 2025.

NewsBits

From a global magazine cover celebrating purpose to a celebrity confrontation and a high-profile wedding, today’s NewsBits rounds up the entertainment stories making headlines.

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