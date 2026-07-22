NewsBits: Lizzo Lands SI Swimsuit Cover, Lil Wayne Shares Shocking Family Story, Wendy Williams Lawsuit Ends

The singer celebrates a major modeling milestone, Lil Wayne reveals a deeply personal chapter, and Wendy Williams' legal battle takes a new turn.

Lizzo (SI Swimsuit cover) – via Instagram

*It’s About Damn Time, so to speak, as far as Lizzo is concerned. The singer/musician is celebrating a major career milestone with a coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover, Lil Wayne is opening up about becoming a father at just 14 years old, and Wendy Williams‘ guardian has settled a legal battle over the former talk show host’s controversial documentary.

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Lizzo Scores Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Digital Cover

Lizzo is officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star.

The 38-year-old singer fronts the magazine’s July 2026 digital issue, posing in black, blue and burgundy swimwear while embracing the confidence that’s become her trademark.

The cover arrives shortly after Lizzo revealed she has gained 20 pounds since last year. The Grammy winner has been open about her fitness journey, sharing that she adopted a more intentional workout routine in 2023 before reaching her weight-loss goal. She has also said her weight continues to fluctuate and that she refuses to let the number on the scale define her.

Earlier this year, Lizzo also surprised fans with a live performance aboard TMZ’s Brunch Bus, turning an ordinary ride through Los Angeles into an impromptu concert.

Lil Wayne says he became a father at 14 because his mom was lonely after his father died



“I was 14. My mom asked for my kid. My dad had just got murdered that year, the same year I blew up”



I was a local rapper forever. A tour, back then, would be me going on weekend shows and… pic.twitter.com/ZoiGxKDGvn — dank (@cptdankkk) July 21, 2026

Lil Wayne Opens Up About Becoming a Father at 14

Froggy, err, Lil Wayne is shedding new light on one of the most personal chapters of his life.

During a recent interview, the rap icon said he became a father at 14 after his mother expressed how lonely she felt following the murder of his father.

“I was 14. My mom asked for my kid. My dad had just got murdered that year, the same year I blew up,” Wayne said.

At the time, he said his music career was beginning to take off, with longer tours keeping him away from home for months at a time.

“When I came home, she was like, ‘Is this what you’re about to be doing? Is this what I should be expecting? You were gone for too long. I’m lonely. My husband’s gone.'”

Wayne said his mother later sat him down with Toya to discuss starting a family, recalling, “She was like, ‘Listen, let’s have a sit down. Me, you, and Toya.’ And so we had the sit down.”

Wendy Williams – via Grok AI

Wendy Williams Guardian Settles Documentary Lawsuit

The legal fight over Wendy Williams‘ documentary has officially come to an end.

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has settled her lawsuit against A&E Television Networks, ending the dispute over the documentary centered on the former daytime talk show host.

Court documents reportedly show both sides agreed to resolve all outstanding issues, resulting in the case being dismissed.

Morrissey originally sought to block the documentary’s release and requested damages, arguing that Williams was suffering from “very serious medical issues” that left her “effectively incapacitated” and that filming should never have taken place.

A&E denied those claims, and the documentary was ultimately released.

Williams remains in an assisted living facility while continuing her efforts to end her court-ordered guardianship.

NewsBits – Lizzo Lil Wayne Wendy Williams

From career milestones and personal revelations to the conclusion of a closely watched legal battle, today’s NewsBits rounds up three entertainment stories making headlines.

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