Idris Elba, Lil Wayne, Keke Palmer, David Alan Grier, Delroy Lindo, and Raven-Symoné to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

The Class of 2027 also includes Lil Wayne, Charlamagne tha God, Pedro Pascal, Lisa Kudrow and Linkin Park.

Idris Elba (Photo: Depositphotos)

*Several Black entertainers who have helped shape film, television and music will soon be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, David Alan Grier, Keke Palmer and Raven-Symoné are among the stars selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2027, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday. The group was chosen from hundreds of nominations reviewed by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee before receiving final approval from the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Elba and Lindo will receive stars in the Motion Pictures category, recognizing careers that have spanned acclaimed dramas, action films and blockbuster franchises. On the television side, Grier, Palmer and Raven-Symoné earned recognition for their lasting impact across comedy, drama, hosting and children’s programming.

Music also has strong representation in the new class. Rap icon Lil Wayne will receive a star in the Recording category alongside Grandmaster Flash, Karol G, David Guetta, Sia, Linkin Park, Smashing Pumpkins, Marc Shaiman and the Ramones. Charlamagne tha God will be honored in the Radio category, while NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was selected in Sports Entertainment.

David Alan Grier (Photo: Depositphotos)

Other film and television honorees include Cheech & Chong, Sam Elliott, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Kate Hudson, Sam Rockwell, Ted Sarandos, Lisa Kudrow, Pedro Pascal, Adam Scott, Jeff Probst and Bill Lawrence. Live performance recipients include Jo Koy, Nicole Scherzinger and Roberto Bolle.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment,” Selection Committee Chairman Peter Roth said in a statement.

“These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. We are honored to recognize their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history.”

Ceremony dates have not yet been announced. Each honoree has two years from the date of selection to schedule a star dedication before the recognition expires. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce typically announces ceremony dates about 10 days before each unveiling.

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