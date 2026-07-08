Today, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Received Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Star | WATCH

The Cleveland rap legends celebrated in Hollywood with Big Boy hosting and Xzibit appearing as a guest speaker.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony screenshot via Instagram @bonethugsnharmony_

*Today, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a major recognition for one of hip-hop’s most distinctive and influential acts.

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The ceremony was streamed live for fans who could not attend in person, Billboard reports. LA radio personality Big Boy hosted the event.

The honor arrives after decades of cultural influence for The Cleveland rap group , whose sound helped reshape mainstream rap in the 1990s. After signing with Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone introduced a style that fused quick rhymes with layered harmonies and resonant storytelling.

The group’s catalog includes two Billboard 200-topping albums, “E. 1999 Eternal” and “The Art of War,” while “Tha Crossroads” spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony screenshot via Instagram @bonethugsnharmony_

In a statement, the group said, “Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a blessing beyond words. Coming from Cleveland, we never imagined that the music we created would touch so many lives around the world. This honor belongs not only to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, but to our families, our city, our fans, and everyone who believed in us from the beginning.”

They added, “More than three decades later, we’re still here, still creating, and still carrying the legacy forward. We thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for this incredible recognition and dedicate this star to the generations who continue to keep our music alive.”

The Hollywood recognition comes as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony prepares for a busy summer. The group has several July performances planned before joining Wu-Tang Clan’s The Final Chamber Tour in August.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony receives their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony attended by Fat Joe, Ice-T, Big Boy, and others, where "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Day" was also officially recognized.



(🎥 walkoffame/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/QsWk2Npq0F — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 8, 2026

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