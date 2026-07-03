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Uganda Military Chief Wants to Fight Jay-Z for Beyoncé

Uganda Military Chief Wants to Fight Jay-Z for Beyoncé
Jay-Z and Beyonce - via Grok
Jay-Z and Beyoncé – via Grok

*Jay-Z has received one of the strangest challenges of his career, and it came from a sitting military commander. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, took to X to demand Beyoncé’s hand, and dare her husband to fight for her.

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“Jay-Z should give Beyoncé to me,” Kainerugaba wrote, per the Daily Post Nigeria. If the rapper refused, “he should come to Uganda and fight me. The winner will take Beyoncé.”

Kainerugaba is no random provocateur. He runs Uganda’s armed forces, and President Yoweri Museveni is his father. The general also mocked Jay-Z’s fortune, measuring wealth in livestock rather than dollars.

“I have thousands of Ankole cows. Jay-Z is poor because he doesn’t own Ankole cattle,” he wrote. He even claimed he was prepared to take the matter to the United Nations.

Beyonce Knowles in Hollywood
Beyonce at the World premiere of ‘The Lion King’ held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA on July 9, 2019. — Photo by PopularImages/Depositphotos

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The superstar-power couple has not dignified the posts with a response. Their marriage dates back to April 2008, and they are raising three kids together.

In related news, HBO released the teaser for “JAŸ-Z IN 8,” an eight-part documentary series featuring Jay-Z in conversation with Rick Rubin.

The series will debut this fall on HBO and stream on HBO Max in the United States. The project brings Jay-Z and Rubin together for a wide-ranging discussion about the rapper’s music, lyrics, life experiences, and creative process. HBO describes the series as a candid and intimate conversation years in the making.

Watch the teaser below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jay-Z and Rick Rubin Reunite for HBO Documentary Series ‘JAŸ-Z IN 8’

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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