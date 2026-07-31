Don Lemon Signs Three-Year Podcast and Advertising Deal with Libsyn

The agreement expands the reach of Lemon Media Network's podcasts while strengthening its independent journalism business.

Don Lemon attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo: thenews2.com/Depositphotos)

*Don Lemon has signed a three-year podcast hosting and advertising agreement with Libsyn, expanding the distribution and monetization of his growing independent media network.

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According to the press release, the deal gives Libsyn exclusive hosting and advertising rights for Lemon Media Network’s flagship program, “The Don Lemon Show,” along with its companion series “Lemon Live at 5,” “Hot Topics” and “Lemon Drop.” The partnership is designed to connect advertisers with audiences interested in news, politics, culture and current events.

The announcement marks another step in Lemon’s transition from traditional television to independent media following his departure from CNN. Through Lemon Media Network, the veteran journalist now reaches more than 10 million followers across platforms including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Substack, Twitch, Threads and Bluesky. According to the companies, the network’s audience has grown by more than 50% over the past year.

Don Lemon (Arturo Holmes-WireImage-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Libsyn CEO Brendan Monaghan said the agreement reflects a broader shift in how journalists are building their businesses.

“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in media, where trusted journalists are building direct relationships with audiences and creating sustainable businesses on their own terms,” Monaghan said. “Our role is to provide the technology, distribution, and monetization infrastructure that helps creators like Don Lemon grow without compromising their voice. That’s the future of podcasting, and we’re proud to help power it.”

Stephen Perlstein, Libsyn’s senior vice president of business development, said Lemon has built a reputation for journalism and accountability while creating programming that helps audiences understand major issues affecting society, culture and democracy.

Lemon said the partnership will allow his team to continue expanding its reach without sacrificing editorial independence.

“I’ve spent my career helping people make sense of the world around them through honest, thoughtful reporting and not shying away from tough conversations,” Lemon said. “As The Don Lemon Show continues to grow, partnering with Libsyn lets us bring that work to even more people across streaming platforms, and on our terms.”

He added that the agreement will provide new opportunities while allowing Lemon Media Network to continue delivering “independent journalism without compromise.”

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