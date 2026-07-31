Shamea Morton Says She’s Moving On From Porsha Williams Feud

The "RHOA" star admits the Scotland confrontation went too far and says she plans to leave the drama behind despite ongoing social media tension.

Shamea Morton on WWHL/YouTube screenshot

*Shamea Morton says she intends to stop fueling her feud with Porsha Williams after their years-long friendship collapsed during the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

As we reported earlier, Morton addressed the dispute during a July 19 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” telling Andy Cohen that she agreed at the Season 16 reunion to leave the conflict behind.

“The drama is still happening on social,” Morton said, according to Reality Tea. “I agreed to move on from it at reunion, and that’s what I’m planning on doing.”

Her comments followed months of accusations between the two Bravo stars, whose families have known one another since they were children. Williams and Morton became closer as adults, but their relationship deteriorated after Morton joined the show as a full-time cast member.

Porsha Williams at the DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights at San Pedro Street on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo: Depositphotos)

According to Rolling Out, Morton has claimed Williams preferred that she remain in a supporting “friend of” role. Williams has denied trying to block her from receiving a peach.

The dispute intensified during the cast’s Scotland trip. At a group dinner, Morton alleged that Williams’ mother had tried to sleep with her father. Williams responded by claiming Morton’s mother had slept with her husband’s brother.

Morton now says she regrets raising the family accusations in front of the cast.

“The timing wasn’t good. I definitely shouldn’t have brought it up at the dinner,” she said. “It just came out. I was so fed up. It was festering for so long.”

She later apologized to the women who were present.

“The dinner was not the appropriate time to do it,” Morton said. “That’s why I apologized to the ladies for the timing of it all and for making them feel uncomfortable.”

Morton also said her mother was “absolutely hurt” after the family dispute became part of the show.

Although Morton says she plans to move on, the disagreement has continued online. Williams and Morton have challenged each other’s accounts of their friendship and exchanged additional allegations since filming ended.

For now, Morton’s reunion agreement appears to signal an end to her participation in the public back-and-forth, though the former friends have not confirmed that they have reconciled.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Shamea Morton Regrets Explosive ‘RHOA’ Dinner Fight with Porsha Williams

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.