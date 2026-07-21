Shamea Morton Regrets Explosive ‘RHOA’ Dinner Fight with Porsha Williams | WATCH

The reality star says the Scotland confrontation went too far and hopes to leave the feud behind after the reunion.

Shamea Morton on WWHL/YouTube screenshot

*Shamea Morton Mwangi says she no longer wants her fractured friendship with Porsha Williams to remain an ongoing source of drama.

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During a July 19 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Morton told Andy Cohen that she agreed to put the conflict behind her when “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast gathered for the reunion.

“The drama is still happening on social,” Morton said, per Reality Tea. “I agreed to move on from it at reunion, and that’s what I’m planning on doing.”

The feud reached a breaking point during the Scotland trip after Morton claimed Williams’ mother had tried to sleep with her father. Williams responded with an allegation that Morton’s mother had slept with her husband’s brother, turning the dinner into one of the season’s most explosive moments.

Porsha Williams/Credit: Bravo

Morton now says the argument should never have unfolded in front of the full group.

“The timing wasn’t good. I definitely shouldn’t have brought it up at the dinner,” she said. “It just came out. I was so fed up. It was festering for so long.”

She later apologized to the other women for forcing them into an uncomfortable situation.

“The dinner was not the appropriate time to do it,” Morton said. “That’s why I apologized to the ladies for the timing of it all and for making them feel uncomfortable.”

Morton said her mother was “absolutely hurt” after becoming part of the storyline. Check out what she had to say about the drama in the clip below.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the following day on Peacock.

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