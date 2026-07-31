K. Michelle and Angela Yee Avoid Encounter During iHeartRadio Studio Visit

The singer reportedly waited in a separate area while promoting her newly announced country album, “Jesus & Whiskey.”

(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God, K. Michelle and Angela Yee

*K. Michelle and Angela Yee did not come face to face during the singer’s recent stop at iHeartRadio’s New York offices, nearly 10 years after their public falling out.

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The singer recently visited the Manhattan studios for an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” following the announcement of her country album, “Jesus & Whiskey.” Page Six reported that employees were advised to prevent an unexpected encounter between her and Yee.

K. Michelle reportedly waited in a room different from the area usually assigned to guests of the morning show. The alternate location placed her farther from Yee, whose “Lip Service” program airs after “The Breakfast Club.”

“There were no security requests from either party, and they did not see each other while at the iHeart studios,” the rep told Page Six.

Angela Yee on Lip Service – screenshot

Their strained relationship began during K. Michelle’s 2016 visit to “The Breakfast Club” while she was promoting “More Issues Than Vogue.” The singer confronted Yee over a previous interview with Maino and Uncle Murda. During that appearance, the rappers repeated an insulting claim about K. Michelle’s hygiene.

“She got that stink coochie,” Murda said at the time, adding, “I call it the K. Michelle sometimes I just speak what’s on my mind. I know people who did certain things with her. My man said it was not right.”

K. Michelle believed Yee helped revive the rumor by bringing it up during the discussion. She argued that the segment could have distracted from her album campaign and damaged her reputation.

“It was wrong, it was inappropriate and you didn’t think,” K. Michelle told Yee during the heated interview.

Yee later maintained that she had not intended to humiliate K. Michelle. Neither woman has publicly indicated that they have repaired the relationship.

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